The Outside Circle: WNV back, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, clinics, barrels, jr. rough stock,

By the time you read this, most of the motorcycles will have headed for home. There sure were a lot of them here this year. I live about 30 miles from the rally epicenter, so lots of traffic and noise even here. I hope they had a good time. I’ll be glad to be back to normal tourist traffic.

The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus was reported in a horse in the Buffalo, Wyo. area this past week. The mosquito borne illness rears its ugly head somewhere every summer. Nothing like the first year when horses and people were getting it though. The vaccine sure can help keep the numbers of sick horses down.

The Lazy E-G Team Roping at Dupree, S.D. has changed the next roping to Aug. 13 instead of Aug. 12.

Entries are open now for the Dillon Duchineaux “Tasunka Luza Han” Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs. They’ll take 12 teams at $300/team, and 16 ranch bronc riders at $80, and have 100% payout plus added money. The event is Sept. 13, 6 p.m. CDT, Mobridge, S.D. To enter call/text Acacia Anderberg 605-848-3795.

The 10th Annual Buckin’ On The River is Sept. 13, 5:30 CDT, at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. There will be WSRRA approved Ranch Broncs, bull riding, Businessman’s Steer Wrestling, Wild Pony Ride and a kids Goat Scramble, followed by a Trey Lewis concert. Entries open Aug. 10 and to enter call Mary: 605-295-0189. For general information call Blake: 605-220-2278.

Don’t forget the consignment deadline is Aug. 15 for the Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale on Sept. 20 at Crawford, Neb. More information can be found at http://www.legendbuttes.com/catalog-info/ .

White River Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs is Aug. 16, 6 p.m., at Frontier Arena, White River, S.D. The ranch rodeo will have $500 added, entry is $400/team and taking 15 teams. The ranch broncs will have $1000 added, and entry is $50. The ranch rodeo and ranch broncs will also have a calcutta. Kids events are mini bronc, 4-14 years, $20 entry, taking 20, and pig wrestling for ages 5-11. To enter call Matt Hight: 605-685-5601 or Donna Green: 605-530-0989.

The Get the Green Open Barrel Race is Aug. 23-24 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. There will be 4D, with youth, senior and futurity sidepots.

A Marilyn Peters Ranch Horse Show Clinic will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., Aug. 23-24. It’s limited to 12 riders and will cover ranch cow work and ranch cutting dry work. $500 to get in and that includes the cattle fee. For more information, call 307-680-5362 or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

The Soaring H at Casper, Wyo., is hosting a Justin Henderson Reining Clinic Aug. 23-24. It’s $150/person with $75 due at signup. There are very limited spots, so call/text Heather Hart right away at 307-277-1419.

Nestled in the beautiful Badlands, the Interior Frontier Days PRCA rodeo is Aug. 23, 6 p.m., and the ranch rodeo is the 24th at 4 p.m., at Interior, S.D.

I got my catalog for the 25th Annual RQHBA sale and there’s a great lineup of weanlings, yearlings and ride-ins. The sale is Aug. 24 with the futurity starting at 8 a.m. preview to follow that, and the sale at 1 p.m. at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

The Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo Warmup Jackpot is Aug. 29 at the CamPlex Morningside Arena, Gillette, Wyo. There will be barrels, goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, and team roping for all ages. Pre-entries close Aug. 25 and you must enter online at http://www.mjrodeoproductions.com . For more info call/text Joran Ann: 307-340-0029.

The Bad River Youth Rough Stock series next event is at Wessington Springs, S.D. on Sept 6, 6 p.m. There will be barebacks, bulls and saddle broncs for kids 6-14 year in three divisions, plus mutton bustin’ for ages 4-8 in two divisions, 20 per divisions. Entries are open Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 or until full, so call early. Enter with Samantha: 605-441-3517 or Loni: 605-842-6077.

The James Hicks Memorial Bull Riding is Aug. 30, 5 p.m., at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. For more info, call Brett Campbell: 605-252-6500.

Friday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., is the Romey Gunville Final Memorial Bronc Match at the CRST Tribal Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D. There’s $10,000 added! Entry is $125 and they’ll take 25 riders. A calcutta will be held for the top eight back for a short round. To enter call Janell Ward: 605-850-1783.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you’re getting rain when you need it, sun when you need it and are getting all the summer work done before school starts again. Please pray for our nation, our President and cabinet, and all of the first responders. May God Bless America!