The Outside Circle: WNV back, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, clinics, barrels, jr. rough stock,
By the time you read this, most of the motorcycles will have headed for home. There sure were a lot of them here this year. I live about 30 miles from the rally epicenter, so lots of traffic and noise even here. I hope they had a good time. I’ll be glad to be back to normal tourist traffic.
The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus was reported in a horse in the Buffalo, Wyo. area this past week. The mosquito borne illness rears its ugly head somewhere every summer. Nothing like the first year when horses and people were getting it though. The vaccine sure can help keep the numbers of sick horses down.
The Lazy E-G Team Roping at Dupree, S.D. has changed the next roping to Aug. 13 instead of Aug. 12.
Entries are open now for the Dillon Duchineaux “Tasunka Luza Han” Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs. They’ll take 12 teams at $300/team, and 16 ranch bronc riders at $80, and have 100% payout plus added money. The event is Sept. 13, 6 p.m. CDT, Mobridge, S.D. To enter call/text Acacia Anderberg 605-848-3795.
The 10th Annual Buckin’ On The River is Sept. 13, 5:30 CDT, at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. There will be WSRRA approved Ranch Broncs, bull riding, Businessman’s Steer Wrestling, Wild Pony Ride and a kids Goat Scramble, followed by a Trey Lewis concert. Entries open Aug. 10 and to enter call Mary: 605-295-0189. For general information call Blake: 605-220-2278.
Don’t forget the consignment deadline is Aug. 15 for the Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale on Sept. 20 at Crawford, Neb. More information can be found at http://www.legendbuttes.com/catalog-info/.
White River Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs is Aug. 16, 6 p.m., at Frontier Arena, White River, S.D. The ranch rodeo will have $500 added, entry is $400/team and taking 15 teams. The ranch broncs will have $1000 added, and entry is $50. The ranch rodeo and ranch broncs will also have a calcutta. Kids events are mini bronc, 4-14 years, $20 entry, taking 20, and pig wrestling for ages 5-11. To enter call Matt Hight: 605-685-5601 or Donna Green: 605-530-0989.
The Get the Green Open Barrel Race is Aug. 23-24 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. There will be 4D, with youth, senior and futurity sidepots.
A Marilyn Peters Ranch Horse Show Clinic will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., Aug. 23-24. It’s limited to 12 riders and will cover ranch cow work and ranch cutting dry work. $500 to get in and that includes the cattle fee. For more information, call 307-680-5362 or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com.
The Soaring H at Casper, Wyo., is hosting a Justin Henderson Reining Clinic Aug. 23-24. It’s $150/person with $75 due at signup. There are very limited spots, so call/text Heather Hart right away at 307-277-1419.
Nestled in the beautiful Badlands, the Interior Frontier Days PRCA rodeo is Aug. 23, 6 p.m., and the ranch rodeo is the 24th at 4 p.m., at Interior, S.D.
I got my catalog for the 25th Annual RQHBA sale and there’s a great lineup of weanlings, yearlings and ride-ins. The sale is Aug. 24 with the futurity starting at 8 a.m. preview to follow that, and the sale at 1 p.m. at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.
The Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo Warmup Jackpot is Aug. 29 at the CamPlex Morningside Arena, Gillette, Wyo. There will be barrels, goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, and team roping for all ages. Pre-entries close Aug. 25 and you must enter online at http://www.mjrodeoproductions.com. For more info call/text Joran Ann: 307-340-0029.
The Bad River Youth Rough Stock series next event is at Wessington Springs, S.D. on Sept 6, 6 p.m. There will be barebacks, bulls and saddle broncs for kids 6-14 year in three divisions, plus mutton bustin’ for ages 4-8 in two divisions, 20 per divisions. Entries are open Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 or until full, so call early. Enter with Samantha: 605-441-3517 or Loni: 605-842-6077.
The James Hicks Memorial Bull Riding is Aug. 30, 5 p.m., at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. For more info, call Brett Campbell: 605-252-6500.
Friday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., is the Romey Gunville Final Memorial Bronc Match at the CRST Tribal Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D. There’s $10,000 added! Entry is $125 and they’ll take 25 riders. A calcutta will be held for the top eight back for a short round. To enter call Janell Ward: 605-850-1783.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you’re getting rain when you need it, sun when you need it and are getting all the summer work done before school starts again. Please pray for our nation, our President and cabinet, and all of the first responders. May God Bless America!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
August 9, 2025
> Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Aug. 6-10, Faith, S.D.
> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 8, 9 a.m., Hermosa, S.D.
> Three Pines Youth Bull Riding Clinic/Open Bull Riding, Aug. 8-9, Ennis, Mont.
> Cow Country Classic Rope Horse Futurity and Sale, Aug. 8-9, Martin Livestock, Martin, S.D.
> Faith Stock Show and Rodeo Indian Relays, Aug. 8-10, Faith, S.D.
> Nisland Fair Rodeo rescheduled to Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.
> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., Sperry Ranch, Beach, N.D.
> Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, Aug. 9, 4 p.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
> Battle Creek Classic Team Roping, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
> Horsin’ Around Club Open Show, Aug. 9, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> Kul Wicasa Oyate Indian Relays, Aug. 9-10, 1 p.m., Lower Brule, S.D.
> Friends of the Fair Gymkhana, Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Sperry Horses Performance, Production and Invitational Horse Sale, Aug. 10, Sperry Ranch, Trotters, N.D.
> Slope Co. 4-H Horse Show, Aug. 10, 8 a.m., Amidon, N.D.
> Custer Co. Fair Youth Playday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m., Hermosa, S.D.
> Hunter Memorial Ranch Broncs, Jr. Barebacks and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 10 1 p.m., Hunter Arena, Kyle, S.D.
> TM Equine Barrel and Pole Clinics, Aug. 10, TM Equine, Gillette, Wyo.
> Josie Menzel Advanced Goat Tying Clinic, Aug. 11-12, Philip, S.D.
> Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Finals, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> Wyoming State Fair, Aug. 12-16, Douglas, Wyo.
> 23rd Annual Cammack’s Ranch Supply Rancher Roundup, Aug. 13, Union Center, S.D.
> 10th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, Aug. 15, 2:30 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D.
> Harding Co. Fair, Aug. 15-17, Camp Crook, S.D.
> 67th Annual Crow Fair, Aug. 15-19, Crow Agency, Mont.
> Central States Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 15-23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> White River Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., Frontier Arena, White River, S.D.
> RJ Horses 3 Man Doctoring, Aug. 16, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.
> Buckin’ in the Bear Lodge Youth Bull Riding and Mutton Bustin’, Aug. 16, Hulett, Wyo.
> Keya Paha Co. Fair and Rodeo Women’s Triathlon, Aug. 16, 1 p.m., Norden, Neb.
> Thar’s Ranch Sorting Roundup Sort, Aug. 16-17, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Rodeo on the Rez, Aug. 16-17, Ft. Thompson, S.D.
> Range War Rodeo, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy BBQ, Benefit Auction, Goat Roping, Aug. 22, Buffalo, Wyo.
> County Line Youth and Open Rodeos, Aug. 23, 9 a.m., County Line Arena, Saco, Mont.
> Marilyn Peters Ranch Horse Clinic, Aug. 23-24, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Justin Henderson Reining Clinic, Aug. 23-24, The Soaring H, Casper, Wyo.
> Bud Tillard Memorial Steer Roping, Aug. 23-24, Troy Tillard Arena, Douglas, Wyo.
> Get The Green Barrel Race, Aug. 23-24, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc School, Aug. 23-24, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Interior Frontier Days, Aug. 23-24, Interior, S.D.
> 25th RQHBA Futurity and Sale, Aug. 24, Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> MJ Productions Energy Capital Warmup Jackpot, Aug. 29, Morningside Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Romey Gunville Final Memorial Bronc Ride, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., CRST Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Bobbi Jo Heald Memorial Barrel Race, Aug. 29, Morningside Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sundance Select Horse Sale, Aug. 29-30, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.
> James Hicks Memorial Bull Ridiing, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Sonny Taylor Memorial Steer Roping, Aug. 30, Buffalo, Wyo.
> First Responder Bucking Bulls and Mutton Bustin’, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Winner, S.D.
> 8th Ann. Invitational Bronc Match, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> 37th Annual Don King Days, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo.
> South Dakota Timed Event Championship, Aug. 30-31, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D.
> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Aug. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Historic Saddle Club Arena Ranch Sorting Clinic/Sort, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Don King Days Steer Roping, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn, Wyo.
> Kyle Evans Memorial Wagon Train, Sept. 5-6, Crow Lake Campsite, Wessington Springs, S.D.
> TPBR Finals Big River Bull Riding and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 5-6, Florence, S.D.
> Bad River Youth Roughstock, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Wessington Springs, S.D.
> County Line Youth and Open Rodeo, Sept. 6, 9 a.m., County Line Arena, Saco, Mont.
>Big Horn Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 6, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Paul Tierney Roping School, Sept. 6-7, Hammel Arena, Hot Springs, S.D.
> Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Mark Garrett Bareback School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> 29th Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 9-10, Killdeer, N.D.
> 26th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. CDT, Mobridge, S.D.
> Dillon Ducheneaux Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.
> 32nd Ann. Hunt’s Open Box Rafter Horse Sale, Sept. 13, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> Buckin’ On The River, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. CDT, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> West Fest Barrel Race, Sept. 17-21, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> 55th Annual Froelich Legacy Quarter Horse Production Sale, Sept. 20, Selfridge, N.D.
> 37th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Fut. and Sale, Sept. 20-21, Sheridan, Wyo.
> WRBC Women’s Only Ranch Bronc School, Oct. 3-5, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
> Connie Combs No Excuses Barrel Clinic, Oct. 11-12, Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.
INFR, Oct. 14-18, South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, Nev.
EVENT SERIES:
August 9, 2025
>ADON RANCH SUMMER NIGHTS BARREL SERIES: Aug.12, 19, 26, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.
>BARREL BLAST SERIES Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.
>BATTLE AT THE BUTTES BARREL SERIES: exh. 4:30, Aug. 11; Slope Co. Fairgrounds, Amidon, N.D.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB BARREL SERIES: Sept. 3, 10, 18; Billings, Mont.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB O-MAK-SEE SERIES: Aug. 11, 24; Sept. 14; Billings, Mont.
>BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: 10 a.m., Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Oct. 11; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB PRACTICE SORTS: Sept. 28; Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
>BLAZIN’ IN THE BADLANDS BARREL SERIES: Aug. 12 finals; Marmarth, N.D.
>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 30; Sept. 27; Oct. 18; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug. 15, 31; Sept. 21 finals; Hermosa, S.D.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: 5 p.m., Aug. 9; Sept.13; Oct. 18 2 p.m.; Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN and ROPE BUCKLE SERIES: 3 p.m., Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 11., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>KAYCEE LIONS CLUB FRIDAY NIGHT RODEOS: 7 p.m., Aug. 18, 22, 29; Kaycee, Wyo.
>KNUCKLE BAR BULL RIDING SERIES: Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec 6 finals; Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> LOPIN’ N ROPIN’ TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Aug. 10, 24, 11 a.m., Broadus, Mont.
>RENEGADE RODEO BREAKAWAY SERIES: 1 p.m., Aug. 15; Sept. 12; Baldwin, N.D.
>RJ HORSES 3 MAN DOCTORING RANCH ROPING SERIES: 9 a.m., Aug. 16, Sept. 6, finals Sept. 7, Sheridan, Wyo.
>WHITE EARTH VALLEY SADDLE CLUB BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Sept. 4; White Earth, N.D.