The People Behind the Montana Beef Council

New officers elected will lead the council to increased beef demand

BILLINGS, MONTANA – In action concluding its Sept. 12-13 meeting in Billings, the MBC Board of Directors—all Montana volunteers, including members from nearly all segments of the beef supply chain—approved checkoff funding for nearly 30 beef demand-building and producer communication project funding requests in coming the fiscal year. The board of directors also elected new leadership that will guide the council for the next two years. Kiley Martinell from Dell, Mont. will serve as president and Brett Dailey from Jordan, Mont. will serve as vice president.

“I live on a family-owned ranch in Dell raising commercial cattle. This allows me the opportunity to work with my husband, Heath and our 3 kids, as well as his parents and his sister’s family,” said Martinell. I can’t imagine a better life to live. Working and raising our family doing what we love and producing beef we are proud of serving to other families. Serving on the council I have come to appreciate that even more.”

The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and programs will be funded with consented beef checkoff dollars that the council has had returned from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. The Montana Beef Council budgeted $19,575 for in-state beef education programs, $48,380 for in-state beef promotion activities, $113,260 for producer communication efforts, $38,000 for national consumer beef marketing and $35,000 for international beef marketing.

“I really enjoy learning more about our opportunities for marketing beef in foreign countries because we have ninety-five percent of the world’s population living outside the U.S.,” said Dailey. “I was appointed to the council in 2014 by the Montana Farmers Union and I run cattle in eastern Montana. What I like about our council is that we come from all over the state and different segments, and that makes for some great discussion about how best to spend the rancher’s dollar on beef promotion and education.”

Additional marketing programs could be funded after Montana producers provide affirmative consent to Montana Beef Council to retain half of their $1 per head beef checkoff assessment. Other anticipated expenses funded through the budget include $357,101 for mandatory collection expenses, administration, consent form processing, staff compensation, Department of Livestock expenses, in-state travel and office expenses.

“I didn’t know much about the beef checkoff before I started on the council; just that it was a dollar and was used for beef marketing,” said Martinell who was appointed to serve on the council in 2013 by the Montana Stockgrowers Association. “I attended orientations and asked a lot of questions at meetings to gain a better understanding of what the beef checkoff actually does for ranchers. Today, I am fully confident in the programs that our board just funded and our mission to help build beef demand. The Montana Beef Council is doing that for Montana’s ranchers and we have been since 1954. We are making sure ranchers have consumers that want delicious and nutritious beef.”

Checkoff collection remains mandatory, however the programs will only be carried out by Montana Beef Council after Montana producers complete and return the Producer Consent to Fund Montana Beef Council Form on an annual basis or before selling cattle. The form can be obtained at http://www.MontanaBeefCouncil.org or by calling the office at (406) 656-3336.

–Montana Beef Council