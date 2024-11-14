The ReRide – Supporting those that provide, 3X a Day

On Main Street in Burke, South Dakota, one can find The ReRide, a locally-owned boutique that keeps support for farmers, ranchers, and stewards at the forefront of what they do. The ReRide is owned and operated by Meg Weborg. Meg and her husband, Tony, moved to South Dakota from Nebraska in 2014. Along with their four children, Kate, Taos, Mesa, and Lou, they are deeply immersed in agriculture as ranchers and rodeo competitors. This lifestyle fuels Meg’s passion for her rural community and the western way of life.

In 2020, Meg found herself wanting to invest in the community and was able to purchase a building in Burke. While not entirely sure what to do with it, she decided to open a small consignment shop that also offered a handful of new items, which was perfect for the community while Covid kept many from traveling to the city. Meg’s family’s background in rodeo and her son, Taos, being an accomplished young roughstock rider, coupled with the consignment portion of the business inspired the name “The ReRide.” After a couple of years, Meg decided to put an end to the consignment aspect of the business and further develop her brand and the vintage-western aspect as a vendor and on Main Street.

In 2023, Meg and her “right hand,” Sherry Sowers, really felt a nudge to bring attention to the ag industry. Meg said, “I just wanted to focus on supporting the ag industry, the rodeo industry, and the rodeo kids.” On the way to be a vendor at the Cattlemen’s Ball in Nebraska, she started brainstorming ways to use her business as a platform to support the industry. That is when she remembered a saying that had always stuck with her – “You’re going to need many things in life, but three times a day, every day, you’ll need a farmer or rancher.” Meg adopted the idea for The ReRide, adding “steward” behind farmer and rancher. To Meg, “a steward can be a lot of different things,” noting that there are so many people that are part of the ag industry and their communities outside of farming and ranching.

What largely fueled this desire was hardship that the Weborg family endured as they watched the ranch they had worked so hard to build sell that year. Meg recognizes that the world has vastly changed in the last 50 years, and yet, one thing that hasn’t changed is that farmers and ranchers still provide, three times a day, every day. She also realizes the struggles and sacrifices it takes to do so, adding, “They are always the first ones to get hit the hardest with the waves of the economy and the cattle markets.” Like anyone else who loves South Dakota and the way of life here, Meg is not naive to the challenges it presents and how fewer and fewer generations are returning to the farms, ranches, and rural communities. Not only that, but as people become further and further removed from agricultural lifestyles, a large percentage of the population have no idea this lifestyle exists, or they only see the “Yellowstone” version on TV. Meg wants to be part of the solution because she knows what a hard, yet healing lifestyle it is. According to Meg, “When you’ve done it, when you’ve really done it, you understand how valuable it is for our future generations, and you also understand that it is the best, most rewarding, and hardest way of life.”

Over the years, the Weborgs have welcomed veterans to the ranch through the Warrior Bonfire program and have seen firsthand “the amazing transformation that can take place within them when they see a life they never knew existed,” and this applies to everyone that has stepped on the ranch for the first time. Meg believes that the next generation and those outside of the industry “need this lifestyle now more than ever,” and she is passionate about preserving it for them.

Since its conception in 2023, 3XaDaY has been an integral aspect of The ReRide’s branding and what they stand for. 3X was added to The ReRide’s brand, with the sun representing the day. This unique brand can be found throughout the store on clothing and accessories, and Meg uses social media to continue to spread her message. Meg said that through 3XaDaY, she hopes to “do our best to honor those that made it possible to have this lifestyle in the first place.” Meg’s dedication to this platform is evident, and she keeps it at the center of The ReRide’s mission.

At The ReRide, there is something for everyone. Meg and Sherry have a knack for threading the needle between quality and affordability and are thrilled when they can support local brands that are making unique products. According to Meg, “We just try to get different things that other places don’t have.” The ReRide carries sterling silver, authentic jewelry, genuine leather bags, graphic tees, Sendero clothing, MonoB athletic wear, hand-poured candles, embroidered clothing and hats, vintage-western decor, and more. One can truly find big-city selection in a small-town shop when shopping at The ReRide.

This year, The ReRide’s 3X platform has grown into a community-wide Christmas event to honor those that provide 3XaDaY. On Nov. 30., 2024, they will host 3X The Christmas Celebration on Main Street with other Burke businesses. There will be live music by Weston Frank, Sam Drey, and The Kings Men, a calcutta for NFR teams, live reindeer and a live nativity, free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from Calli Jo Photography, a meal from the Burke Community Club, a giving tree for community members to share some Christmas love with one another, various vendors, and more. Meg is also pleased to share that they will be honoring various people at the event that exemplify what 3XaDaY is all about. As this idea was coming together, Meg thought, “Let’s just give back this year,” and from there, “Everyone’s just kind of jumping in.”

The way the Burke community is coming together for this event is a true testament to how the agriculture industry can bring a community together for everyone to be stewards. At the end of the day, Meg’s hope is to bring recognition to the role of the farmers, ranchers, and stewards of this world, inviting everyone to “strive to be a steward of our community.” Now this is a platform everyone can get behind!

ReRides carries a variety of western items such as these vintage lamp shades. image-20

Sherry and Meg on the far right and far left. Jeff and Laurie Bartling played Mrs. and Santa Claus. image-19

The Weborgs: Tony, Kate, Lou, (front) Mesa, Meg, Taos. Weborg family | Courtesy photos image-18

Quality turquoise, embroidered caps and much more are available at ReRides. image-17