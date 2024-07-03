The Royal Crown Guthrie, Oklahoma results.

The Royal Crown Rope Horse Futurity in Guthrie, Oklahoma, May 25-30 was a successful trip for a few Tri-State area ropers.

Joey Williams, a Montana cowgirl and three-time WNFR qualifier in breakaway entered the event for the first time. She walked away with over $5,000 after winning the all-ages breakaway. Williams was riding a home-grown mare, Smokin Twayna – better known as Reba. She’s by their stud Smoke N Sunrise and out of Frenchmans Twayna, who is a full sister to Williams’ main rope horse Baybe. The nine-year-old mare got a later start in life due to injuries, and aside from a few local jackpots, she hasn’t been hauled much. However, Reba did get the call last year at Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Pendleton Roundup, where she helped Williams advance to the short round at both rodeos.

Williams roping one to win the all-ages breakaway on Smokin Twayna. Williams-Royal-Crown

This summer she plans on having Reba in the rig as a part of her main string. “She does really well on longer scores,” said Williams, “she’s quick.” The same weekend Williams won the Royal Crown in Guthrie, she also won both rounds in Days of ’76 in Deadwood on Reba.

Williams’ husband Taylor has been entering the Royal Crown events for a few years now, but due to her rodeo schedule this was the first year she could enter. “I really liked it, I’m hoping to include more of the events in my schedule from here on out,” she said. “I really like the idea of the futurities and I hope they continue to grow in numbers. I think it’s really good for the future of our sport, especially for people like us who have been breeding horses for a long time.”

2019 World Champion tie-down roper and five-time NFR qualifier, Haven Meged of Miles City, Montana also found success at the Royal Crown. Meged entered on several horses and brought home nearly $15,000. He won the four-year-old and under breakaway and placed second in the four-year-old and under tie-down on The Superblackeagle. Meged also placed second and third behind Shane Hanchey in the six-year-old and under tie-down, and second in the all-ages tie-down.

Haven Meged riding The Superblackeagle. Meged-Royal-Crown

The Superblackeagle is a four-year-old stud by Gunnatrashya and out of Jolene Cash.

“I’ve had high hopes for him for a while,” said Meged, “he’s been pretty good for a stallion as far as being able to compete and he’s been a favorite out of my four-year-old line up.”

The Royal Crown in Guthrie was his fourth event on the stud, “I feel like he finally got out a spell he was in and finally matured a little bit and got to doing what he used to do at the end of his three-year-old year.”

Meged has ridden upwards of 14 horses by the same sire.

“All the Gunnatrashya’s have been easy to train,” he said. “I haven’t had any drop-outs by him, they can all run and stop and they’re honestly really kind to be around. As a whole, he’s probably the best sire group I’ve rode.”

Another horse Meged rode at the Royal Crown was a six-year-old gelding by Gunnaytrashya, he calls Clutch. His registered name is Hardtobehumble, and it was only his second show ever, and his first one under Meged. They placed second in the six-and-under tie down, “he was pretty green about a month out and he really stepped up.”

Meged hopes to see the rope horse industry grow into what the barrel racing world has become with bigger investors, more entries, and more opportunities for ropers to make money. “My advice to younger trainers would be to find the best eligible prospect you can and don’t let the open class deter you because it really is for everybody.”

Myles Kenzy of Iona, South Dakota, also made a good impression in Guthrie. Kenzy took home the four-year-old and under calf roping average title on his horse “McFly,” a son of Freckles CB out of Please Chic Me Out. McFly and Kenzy made a clean sweep in a tough field of world champion tie-down ropers by winning both long rounds and the short round.

Kenzy steps off McFly in the four-and-under tie-down roping. Kenzy-Royal-Crown

Kenzy started roping on McFly last fall and was pleased with how he performed at the futurity; it was his second event ever, the first being two weeks prior in Ardmore, Oklahoma. His first outing went “alright,” said Kenzy, and while they encountered the typical first outing struggles, he was “fantastic” in Guthrie. “He got better every run while we were there.” He also placed fourth in the four-year-old and under breakaway roping.

“All the horses I’ve ridden out of that stud (Freckles CB) have been really smart and can really stop,” said Kenzy. His plan is to keep seasoning McFly in hopes that he’ll become a rodeo horse one day. “That’s the game plan with him.”

Kenzy had four horses there, one which he placed in a round of the intermediate heading, and the others showed well but didn’t win anything else. As far as the event itself, “I like the system they use, the payout, and they had good calves for us to showcase our horses,” Kenzy said.