The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Little Big Town with Tyler Farr





Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale

*Previously purchased tickets are still valid for this show*

Sioux Falls, SD – The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Little Big Town, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota on Saturday, June 19th at 8:00pm at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tyler Farr has been added to open the evening. Tickets are on-sale and previously purchased tickets are still valid for this show.

About Little Big Town

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group, Little Big Town — consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook — first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.”

Their breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.” 2017’s, The Breaker, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No.4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim, marking the group’s fourth Top

10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

The band recently released new music from their upcoming ninth studio album, Nightfall, the Grammy-nominated song “The Daughters,” country single “Over Drinking,” and “Sugar Coat.” The album is set for release January 17, 2020.

Little Big Town has earned more than 40 award show nominations and in the past five years has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, and an Emmy award. The Grand Ole Opry inductees (2014) went onto receive their star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.LittleBigTown.com .

About Tyler Farr

Authentic and unapologetic, Tyler Farr records songs he would listen to in his truck – windows down, sound up. It just so happens country music fans want to hear the same songs. Without pandering or compromise, Farr’s powerhouse vocals, real-guy relatability, and willingness to mine emotional themes and personal imperfection resonates with people searching to find themselves in the music that underscores their daily routines and future dreams.

With three No. 1 songs (“Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”) and a growing string of hits, they found it in Farr. And like a weathered truck with rusty tail pipes, it can get a little loud and gritty.

For his latest project, the Missouri native turned to likeminded mentor Jason Aldean, who signed Farr to his label Night Train Records in partnership with BBR Music Group. As an energetic performer who achieved superstar success cultivating fans from the barstool up, Aldean brings a unique point of view as Farr’s producer along with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy (Aldean’s guitarist and bassist, respectively). And Farr clearly breathes easier with his friend and former wedding groomsman in the studio. It’s a creative partnership road tested and forged by truly knowing someone at their core.

A natural singer, Farr took voice lessons as a teenager and sang tenor in Missouri’s All-State Choir. A trained opera singer, he studied voice at Missouri State University, which is evident in his vocal control and timing. His interest switched from classical to classic country when his mother fell in love and married DeWayne Phillips, who was the lead guitarist in George Jones’ touring band.

Phillips encouraged the aspiring singer/songwriter and after college, Farr packed his car and moved to Nashville. But industry success was far from immediate. There was no mold for the unabashedly rock-leaning, hillbilly singer.

He found work as a bouncer at famed Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge – home of his musical heroes – before working his way up to a place on the stage, leaving his days free to write songs. By early

2011, he was opening for Colt Ford, Jerrod Niemann, and Lee Brice. For more information on Tyler Farr and touring, please visit: https://www.tylerfarr.com/

About the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create their signature event, the Prime Time Gala & Concert. The goal of this event is to not only raise critical funds for Feeding South Dakota’s mission by providing more beef to food-insecure families throughout the state, but also to support the long-term viability of the beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern production.

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala & Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over

$1,229,360 for Feeding South Dakota. The Prime Time Gala & Concert also helps to further the mission of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation by supporting the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Program. For more information about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit http://www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com .

About the Prime Time Gala & Concert

Each year, over 1,600 guests attend the annual Prime Time Gala at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with a country music concert to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Funds raised at the gala through event sponsorships and table sales, silent and live auction, truck raffle and concert ticket sales benefit Feeding South Dakota. The concert is also open to the public. For more information about the Prime Time Gala & Concert, visit http://www.sdprimetimegala.com .

About Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota is a hunger relief organization that is fighting daily to eliminate hunger throughout the state. Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis, only about 10% of that is protein. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.

Since 2014, funds raised at the event have helped to purchase and distribute over 936,996 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota provides 15.4 million meals to hungry individuals across the state. Those in need of food assistance are our neighbors, coworkers, and the parents of our kids’ friends. They are the mother carefully checking prices in the grocery store, weighing each item against another to make sure she can pay at the register. They are the elderly couple down the road who can only afford one meal a day. They are the co- worker who skips lunch every day because they had an unexpected medical emergency take a huge toll on their family’s budget. For more information about Feeding South Dakota, visit http://www.feedingsouthdakota.org .