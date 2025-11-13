The South Dakota Hall of Fame Invites the Public To Nominate a South Dakota Champion To Join the Class of 2026 Inductees

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

South Dakota—The South Dakota Hall of Fame (SDHoF) invites the public to nominate a champion of South Dakota who has made an impact in their community, state, and beyond to be included in the pool of candidates being considered for the Class of 2026. Nominations are officially open November 5-February 1, 2026, at midnight, CT

While the process is simple, it does include gathering the required materials, answering questions about the nominee’s impact, and writing a summary biography (find a full list of materials needed at sdhalloffame.org).

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is thrilled to share that they have officially launched a new nominations platform, streamlining the process to submit nominations for induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

“At the heart of our work is recognizing remarkable South Dakotans and ensuring their stories endure,” said Laurie Becvar, CEO of the South Dakota Hall of Fame. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance our nomination process, and we’re committed to helping individuals as they prepare their submissions.”

Anyone who would like to learn more about nominating an individual into the South Dakota Hall of Fame may do so by: ● Reviewing the SDHoF’s website at: http://www.sdhalloffame.org/inductee-directory/#nominate-a-champion

● Emailing the South Dakota Hall of Fame at: info@sdhalloffame.org

● Calling the South Dakota Hall of Fame at: 605.234.4216

The nomination process for the Class of 2026 will close on February 1, 2026, at midnight CT.

–South Dakota Hall of Fame