Day Writing: The thing of greater value

“You could do that job,” said Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns with conviction back in 2012 as I wrapped up interviewing her and we discussed the reason the Editor of Tri-State Livestock News (TSLN) was leaving (marriage), and consequently why the paper was hiring a new editor.

I was pleasantly surprised at her words – I hadn’t considered the job before that moment. While I had been the Assistant Editor of a weekly ag newspaper, it wasn’t the size or scope of TSLN. After serious consideration, I did not apply, and TSLN hired a new Editor, and later an Assistant Editor.

A couple years later and the then-Editor left. Carrie Stadheim moved from Assistant Editor to Editor of the paper. She asked, and once again I seriously considered applying for the assistant editor position, but I had a new baby and all the responsibilities that come with motherhood on top of farming and ranching, and ultimately decided not to. TSLN hired Maria Tibbitts as assistant editor.

Fast forward a few more years, and this gal out of Colorado sent me a friend request on Facebook as she simultaneously began posting on The Fence Post’s Facebook page. A quick question to my other editor friends Carrie and Maria revealed that Rachel Gabel was the new Assistant Editor of The Fence Post.

Somewhere in that same timeframe the four of us began a messenger chat group.

Since then, we have become friends who “talk” nearly every day. Sharing our journalist-slanted wit and point of view, letting one another know we were fully justified in our response to someone, or perhaps that we were in the wrong and need to reconsider. We’ve been through the joys and sorrows of farm and ranch life, mom-life, non-glamourous-farmhouse-living, poor grammar, and whatever else life throws at us. The highs and lows have all been thoroughly discussed and vetted.

Every now and then two, even three on rare occasion, of us meet in person. Maria once supplied me with a kitten who explored the very inner workings of the dashboard of her vehicle while we ate lunch together. Imagine two women and three or four toddlers attempting to extract a very unhelpful cat in the middle of Rapid City. Carrie drove her son’s livestock judging team to my house a few months back, and thought to bring along scotcharoos that, despite having her recipe, I haven’t come close to replicating. Rachel sincerely offered to pick up and meet me with bull semen that took an overnight break on a shipping dock near her home once. Selfies are always sent to whoever is not present.

A couple weeks back, all four of us met in person for the first time in rural North Dakota for the lowest of lows as Carrie and her husband laid their youngest daughter Rainn to rest. Our hearts breaking and prayers earnest as we joined hundreds of other people, including several wonderful folks who work for TSLN, in an old school.

Back when those job positions were looming in front me, it was a big and hard decision not to at least apply. Who knows if I would have been hired, but the desire to try was strong, and difficult to say no to. Much prayer was involved, but it was still a struggle.

I hadn’t thought much about those bygone years and opportunities, until that trip to North Dakota. I have since given much contemplation and sent up many prayers of thanks that instead of a job, I got friends who filled those jobs.

Good friends. Talk every day, pray for one another, show up, unconditional friends. Women who are of far greater value than any job.

I like to say that everyone needs an editor in their life, and I am blessed to have three of the best.

“For My thoughts are not your thoughts,

Nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord.

“For as the heavens are higher than the earth,

So are My ways higher than your ways,

And My thoughts than your thoughts.

“For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven,

And do not return there,

But water the earth,

And make it bring forth and bud,

That it may give seed to the sower

And bread to the eater,

So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth;

It shall not return to Me void,

But it shall accomplish what I please,

And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.

Isaiah 55:8-11