The winter of 1964 and 1965

Because I was born in 1934, I had a real good memory of the winter of 1964-65.

I bought a place of my own in 1960 over between Ekalaka and Baker, Montana, on Lame Jones Creek (4,000 acres deeded, 1,640 leased). The deeded cost $15 per acre at the time.

Summers were dry in 1960 and 1961. It went to raining in the fall of ’62 and the years were wet until 1979.

I started neighboring with some people, them with tractors and me with horses. I always liked to have plenty of horses. Saddle horses and teams.

The fall of ’64 hit, started snowing the first week in November (a lot), then a real bad one Thanksgiving.

The place I bought was from two older people. It had two rooms. We had a telephone, oil burner stove in the living room and coal cook stove in the kitchen.

We were married in 1957 and had four kids by 1964. We had a boy aged 6, twin girls age 5 and a little girl. We all slept in the living room, us in the bed and the four kids in little bunk beds.

We were not complaining, we thought we had the world by the tail.

Then the worst storm we ever went through hit the middle of December. It was 32 below for three days and three nights. When it finally broke, it was so still and so weird.

We saved most of the cattle. .Some froze up. Prairie chickens were all that was left of the wild animals. East of me toward Baker and North Dakota, it was worse.

The National Guard came in from West Yellowstone and blew every one out to stock up with fuel, groceries, etc.

January stayed about 30 above but the snow on the level was deep and hard. Thank God for my horses.

The rest of the winter wasn’t all that great and it was about the 10th of April before you could get around with a pickup.

The bad part was we started calving early, another hard lesson learned.

I just hope nobody young or old ever has to go through a storm like the winter of ’64 and ’65. It was long and hard on animals and people.

I was broke, so with some thinking, I went to my banker in Baker and we visited. I came up with the idea of selling bred heifers.

I had started to build a hay base on the place, in turn I bought calves from around the area, then sending the steers to Lemmon, South Dakota – wintering the heifers, breeding and selling them.

Along about 1968 my financial statement started looking better and by the early 1970s, I started getting bigger, borrowing more money and so on.

Like the banker said, rich on paper, but couldn’t buy a cup of coffee on Main Street.

Bob Schnell dropped in and hired me for a fieldman for Lemmon Livestock and I got to meet a lot of good people. It made for grocery and clothes money. I sold that place in 1975 and bought land from my dad and homesteaders that still had their land.

I had gone to Billings business college in the fifties and that has really helped me through the years. But lie I said, I hope nobody has to go through a winter like ’64 and ’65.

Emmett LaBree’s son Tracy on a taboggan with a bag of cake for the cows. Photo courtesy Emmett LaBree labree

Emmett LaBree, Miles City, Montana