Thedford Senior new Nebraska Junior Hereford Association queen

Grand Island – The Nebraska Hereford Association held its annual meeting, banquet and Cornhusker Classic Show Steer and Heifer Sale on Saturday and Sunday at the State Fairgrounds, Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Part of the festivities included the passing of the Nebraska Junior Hereford Association leather sash and crown from the 2018 NJHA queen, Ralston Ripp, Kearney to the 2019 NJHA queen, Hannah Pearson, Valentine.

Hannah is the 17-year-old daughter of Wade and Michelle and the family ranch is located between Thedford and Valentine.

Hannah is a senior at Thedford High School where she has been active in FFA (Future Farmers of America) FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), and One Act Plays among other activities.

She is looking forward to the activities she will be attending promoting Herefords not only in the state but at national events as well. "I have been showing and raising Herefords since I was 7. One of my goals was becoming NJHA queen," she stated. She hopes to continue her education in college majoring in Ag communications and graphics design.