Thirty Nebraskans selected for Nebraska LEAD Class 43

Lincoln, Neb. August 28, 2024 — The Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) Program is pleased to announce the selection of 30 outstanding individuals who will join the program as Fellows of Nebraska LEAD Class 43. These fellows were selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential, commitment to agriculture and dedication to their communities.



Nebraska LEAD Class 43 Fellows represent a diverse group of professionals from across the state, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. Over the next two years, they will participate in a rigorous curriculum designed to enhance their leadership skills, broaden their understanding of domestic and global agricultural issues, and prepare them for greater roles in their communities and industries.



“I’m excited to work alongside this talented group of LEAD Fellows committed to the future of agriculture in the state,” said Kurtis Harms, Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program. “The selection process was challenging this year, as we had many quality applicants. This serves a testament to the passionate, well-qualified people who will be serving our industry for many years to come. Keep an eye out for these individuals, as these are names we’ll be seeing a lot more of down the road.”



The Nebraska LEAD Program, which began in 1981, continues its legacy of developing leaders who are equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture in Nebraska and beyond. Through seminars, study travel and hands-on experiences, LEAD 43 Fellows will gain insights into the complex issues shaping the future of agriculture and rural communities.



Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellows by city/town are:



CALLAWAY: Lucy Kimball



CARLETON: Troy Kane



DENTON: Payton Schaneman



EDISON: Amy Warner



ERICSON: Neleigh Gehl



FREMONT: Chandler Maly



GOTHENBURG: MiKinley Harm



GRETNA: Brennan Costello



HASTINGS: Lily Ziehmer



HAY SPRINGS: Austin Weyers



HOWELLS: Tyler Morton



HUMPHREY: Eric Wemhoff



KEARNEY: Anthony Finke, Dustin Rohde, Trevor Spath



LINCOLN: Luke Baldridge, Jared Stauffer, Sally Welsh



LONG PINE: Spencer Shifflet



LOUP CITY: Cale Harrington



MINATARE: Austin Kniss



MULLEN: Kyle Phillips



NEHAWKA: Sophia Svanda



NORFOLK: Courtney Nelson, Jake Judge



ORD: Ben Edwards



OSCEOLA: Anthony Mestl



SUPERIOR: John Sullivan



WAYNE: Bobby Reifenrath



WAHOO: Jacobi Swanson



The mission of the Nebraska LEAD Program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership.” For more information on the program or its mission, visit lead.unl.edu.