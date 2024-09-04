Thirty Nebraskans selected for Nebraska LEAD Class 43
Lincoln, Neb. August 28, 2024 — The Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) Program is pleased to announce the selection of 30 outstanding individuals who will join the program as Fellows of Nebraska LEAD Class 43. These fellows were selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential, commitment to agriculture and dedication to their communities.
Nebraska LEAD Class 43 Fellows represent a diverse group of professionals from across the state, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. Over the next two years, they will participate in a rigorous curriculum designed to enhance their leadership skills, broaden their understanding of domestic and global agricultural issues, and prepare them for greater roles in their communities and industries.
“I’m excited to work alongside this talented group of LEAD Fellows committed to the future of agriculture in the state,” said Kurtis Harms, Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program. “The selection process was challenging this year, as we had many quality applicants. This serves a testament to the passionate, well-qualified people who will be serving our industry for many years to come. Keep an eye out for these individuals, as these are names we’ll be seeing a lot more of down the road.”
The Nebraska LEAD Program, which began in 1981, continues its legacy of developing leaders who are equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture in Nebraska and beyond. Through seminars, study travel and hands-on experiences, LEAD 43 Fellows will gain insights into the complex issues shaping the future of agriculture and rural communities.
Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellows by city/town are:
CALLAWAY: Lucy Kimball
CARLETON: Troy Kane
DENTON: Payton Schaneman
EDISON: Amy Warner
ERICSON: Neleigh Gehl
FREMONT: Chandler Maly
GOTHENBURG: MiKinley Harm
GRETNA: Brennan Costello
HASTINGS: Lily Ziehmer
HAY SPRINGS: Austin Weyers
HOWELLS: Tyler Morton
HUMPHREY: Eric Wemhoff
KEARNEY: Anthony Finke, Dustin Rohde, Trevor Spath
LINCOLN: Luke Baldridge, Jared Stauffer, Sally Welsh
LONG PINE: Spencer Shifflet
LOUP CITY: Cale Harrington
MINATARE: Austin Kniss
MULLEN: Kyle Phillips
NEHAWKA: Sophia Svanda
NORFOLK: Courtney Nelson, Jake Judge
ORD: Ben Edwards
OSCEOLA: Anthony Mestl
SUPERIOR: John Sullivan
WAYNE: Bobby Reifenrath
WAHOO: Jacobi Swanson
The mission of the Nebraska LEAD Program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership.” For more information on the program or its mission, visit lead.unl.edu.
