Thompson announces farm bill listening session June 2 in Oregon 

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT’ Thompson, R-Pa., announced today he will host a farm bill listening session in Albany, Ore., on June 2.

Thompson will be joined by Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., and Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., along with bipartisan members of the committee.”

The event will bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners, and more to solicit public feedback — an integral part of the farm bill reauthorization process,” Thompson said in the announcement.The session will be held at 10:30 a.m. PDT at the Linn-Benton Community College Forum at 6500 Pacific Boulevard SW, Albany, Ore.