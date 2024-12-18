Thompson announces GOP Ag Committee members



House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., on Tuesday announced the names of the 29 Republican members who will serve on the committee for the 119th Congress.

New members for the 119th Congress:

 Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

 Rep. Tony Wied (WI-08)

 Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08)

 Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08)

 Rep. Mark Messmer (IN-08)

 Rep. David Taylor (OH-02)

Returning members:

 Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), chairman

 Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

 Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)

 Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

 Rep. Michael Bost (IL-12)

 Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)

 Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

 Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)

 Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)

 Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)

 Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

 Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

 Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)

 Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04)

 Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

 Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02)

 Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

 Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

 Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

 Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

 Rep. John Rose (TN-06)

 Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)

 Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

