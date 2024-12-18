YOUR AD HERE »

Thompson announces GOP Ag Committee members

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., on Tuesday announced the names of the 29 Republican members who will serve on the committee for the 119th Congress.
New members for the 119th Congress:
 Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)
 Rep. Tony Wied (WI-08)
 Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08)
 Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08)
 Rep. Mark Messmer (IN-08)
 Rep. David Taylor (OH-02)
Returning members:
 Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), chairman
 Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)
 Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)
 Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)
 Rep. Michael Bost (IL-12)
 Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)
 Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)
 Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)
 Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)
 Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)
 Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)
 Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)
 Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)
 Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04)
 Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)
 Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02)
 Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)
 Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)
 Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)
 Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
 Rep. John Rose (TN-06)
 Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)
 Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

