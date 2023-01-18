Thompson announces Republican members of House Ag Committee 

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., late Monday announced the names of the Republicans selected by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the committee for the 118th Congress. Among the members returning to the committee is Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., a former chairman who is chairing the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in this Congress. Lucas had promised his constituents that he would return to the Agriculture committee when the farm bill came up again.“



I welcome this diverse group of legislators to the House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress,” Thompson said. “It’s imperative we hit the ground running through a rigorous hearing schedule, listening sessions, and aggressive oversight. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues as we put forward commonsense solutions that provide certainty for rural America.”



Thompson noted, “The House Steering Committee is responsible for recommending members to serve on standing committees in the House of Representatives. The recommendations are subject to approval by the House Republican Conference.”



Returning members

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pa. — Chairman

Rep. Austin Scott, Ga.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, Tenn.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Calif.

Rep. David Rouzer, N.C.

Rep. Trent Kelly, Miss.

Rep. Don Bacon, Neb.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, S.D.

Rep. Jim Baird, Ind.

Rep. Tracey Mann, Kan.

Rep. Mary Miller, Ill.

Rep. Barry Moore, Ala.

Rep. Kat Cammack, Fla.

Rep. Brad Finstad, Minn.



New members

Rep. Frank Lucas, Okla.

Rep. John Rose, Tenn.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas

Rep. Mark Alford, Mo.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Ore.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, Texas

Rep. John Duarte, Calif.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, N.Y.

Rep. Max Miller, Ohio

Rep. Marc Molinaro, N.Y.

Rep. Zach Nunn, Iowa

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Wis.