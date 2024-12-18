Thompson, Costa, farm leaders congratulate Craig

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.; Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif.; and a series of farm leaders on Tuesday congratulated Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., after the Democratic Caucus elected her ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee.

Thompson posted on X: “Congratulations, @RepAngieCraig. We look forward to working together to deliver bipartisan solutions for rural America and our farmers. Thank you, @RepDavidScott, for your dedicated leadership of the committee since 2021.”

Costa, who challenged Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the current ranking member, before Craig did and lost the race to Craig, said in a news release, “I’d like to thank Congressman David Scott for his service and leadership to American agriculture in the last four years and congratulate Rep. Angie Craig on her election as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass a farm bill in the 119th Congress. By working together, we can achieve stronger results for our communities, rural and urban alike.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said that Craig “has a long history of working in a bipartisan manner to advance the needs of America’s farmers and ranchers.

“Her leadership is needed now more than ever, as farmers face economic headwinds including inflation, high supply costs and decreasing commodity prices. Those challenges can quickly become a crisis if they’re not addressed with a new, modernized farm bill. Congress has kicked the can down the road too many times. Now is the time to act. We stand ready to work with Rep. Craig to ensure passage of a new five-year farm bill and to address other matters important to agriculture and rural America.”

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew said that Craig’s “deep understanding of agriculture, commitment to rural America and proven ability to work across the aisle make her a strong advocate for family farmers and ranchers.

“We look forward to collaborating with Rep. Craig to tackle the challenges facing agriculture, starting with the passage of a renewed five-year farm bill in the new Congress.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr., said, “Rep. Craig has been a close ally of farmers in general and fierce advocate of corn growers in particular. We are thrilled by this development and look forward to working with her in the year ahead as we advance legislation important to our growers.”

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “Since joining Congress, Rep. Craig has been a strong champion for policies that benefit America’s dairy processors and farmers, including her leadership on expanding export opportunities, strengthening federal nutrition programs to include nutritious dairy, and supporting innovation within the dairy sector. As a co-sponsor of both the Dairy Nutrition Incentive Program Act and the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, Rep. Craig is focused on increasing healthy dairy consumption and delivering critical nutrients to SNAP participants, children, and all Americans. Her background and commitment to agricultural and rural communities, Minnesota’s rich dairy heritage, and Rep. Craig’s proven track record of bipartisanship give us confidence in her ability to champion the interests of U.S. dairy.”

National Cotton Council (NCC) Chairman Joe Nicosia said, “We are confident that her leadership will bring valuable insights and a strong commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

“Rep. Craig’s roots in Northeast Arkansas, where she was born in West Helena, attended high school in Jonesboro, and graduated from the University of Memphis, provide her with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in Southern agriculture.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said Craig “is a champion for rural America and will make an outstanding leader on the House Agriculture Committee. She truly understands the value of biofuels and how critical they are to the continued success of American agriculture. We congratulate her on this new role and look forward to continuing our work with her to lower emissions, reduce consumer costs, and support our farmers by expanding the use of American biofuels.”

International Fresh Produce Association said, “Representing fresh fruit and vegetable growers in her home state of Minnesota, Congresswoman Craig has a proven track record of championing commonsense policies that invest in infrastructure, strengthen nutrition programs in the farm bill, and support agricultural producers. As IFPA sets its legislative priorities for the coming year, we look to Ranking Member Craig to continue her leadership and advocacy for a thriving fresh produce supply chain and agricultural prosperity.”

Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia, who had endorsed Costa, sent Craig a letter about issues the specialty crop industries face and said, “I look forward to meeting you as soon as is practical, and working with you on these critical issues in the years to come.”

Kristin Weeks Duncanson, owner and partner at Highland Family Farms and a member of the AGree Initiative, said, “As a major advocate for farmers and producers, Rep. Craig has gained a real understanding of agriculture across the country. She has advanced food and agriculture policy that considers conservation by being a true bipartisan champion. This is exemplified by the sheer number of bills she has co-sponsored or authored with colleagues across the aisle. We look forward to working with her and the 119th Congress to pass legislation ensuring economic and environmental resilience for producers.”

-The Hagstrom Report