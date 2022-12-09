Thompson wins bid to chair House Ag, talks issues

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, confirmed to The Hagstrom Report late today that the Republican Steering Committee has told him he has won the chairmanship of the House Agriculture Committee in the next Congress, which will be controlled by the Republicans.

Thompson noted that he had to campaign for the position and even produced a video to present to the steering committee.

On Tuesday, Thompson said at a forum sponsored by the Farm Foundation that the crop insurance and traditional farm subsidies that make up the farm safety net need to be strengthened in the next farm bill so that farmers are not so dependent on ad hoc assistance.