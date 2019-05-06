Thorstenson Hereford Ranch Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: May 3, 2019

Location: at the ranch – Selby, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:

33 yrlg Hereford Bulls – $3,613

18 yrlg Angus Bulls – $2,986

Thorstenson Ranch, homesteaded in 1886, is located in north central South Dakota near the beautiful Oahe reservoir. Bill and Paula, along with son, Darin and his wife, Danielle, operate the ranch. They had to postpone their sale for three weeks, due to the South Dakota snowstorms. Bill and Darin ended up with a nice day, and a good crowd, including many repeat buyers. A good active sale occurred with buyers getting good value for the quality that was sold. Volume buyers included Wade Parsons, Milesville, South Dakota, Mike and Ron Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota, Cody Sandmeier, Selby, South Dakota, Justin Tisdall, Selby, South Dakota, and Craig Olsen, Mandan, North Dakota.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 8237: $9,500 to Ernst Herefords, Windsor, Colorado – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD

Lot 8197: $7,000 to Green Valley Stock Farm, Inc., Selby, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF,IEF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 8093: $6,000 to Cane Creek Cattle Company, Glenham, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W SOD

Lot 8183: $5,750 to Mike and Ron Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota – Pyramid Catapult 5176 DLF,HYF,IEF x Pyramid 3027 Domino 1109 DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 8100: $5,500 to Dave Witlock, Selby, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x Mac’s Rendition 20X DLF,HYF, IEF

Lot 8083: $5,000 to Craig Olsen, Mandan, North Dakota – Pyramid Domino 5123 DLF,HYF,IEF x JA L1 Domino 500R SOD

Lot 8170: $4,750 to Craig Olsen – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x K&B Trigger 0150X ET SOD,DLF,HYF,IEF

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 8042: $5,250 to Skip Rau, Selby South Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x S Rito 1124

Lot 8005: $4,500 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – Lemar Hickok 6017 x Derry Upward 408Y

Lot 8117: $4,500 to RR Ranch, Beulah, North Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x SAF Networth 019-51

Lot 8156: $4,250 to Tony Ternes, Strasburg, North Dakota – S Open Country 4100 x Lemar Freightliner 101T

Lot 8073: $3,500 to Dan Schneider, Java, South Dakota – S Open Country 4100 x Lemar Final Answer 67T