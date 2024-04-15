Thorstenson Hereford Ranch

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: April 12, 2024

Location: At the ranch near Selby, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

32 Hereford Bulls $5313

34 Angus Bulls $6368

14 Reg. Hereford Heifers $2839

24 Com. Angus Heifers $2600



The Thorstenson Family held their 47th Annual Production Sale at their ranch on April 12th. A great line up of both Hereford and Angus bulls and heifers were offered to a LARGE crowd on hand. The March and April born bulls are noted to have super dispositions, they’re fed right and ready to get to work. Congratulations on terrific sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 3184: THR THOR 3184L (Hereford), 3-30-23 son of NJW 21C 6589 Ignite 97G ET x THR Miss Thor 8190F, sold to Topp Herefords, Grace City, ND for $14,500

LOT 3144: THR THOR 3144L (Angus), 3-26-23 son of Mohnen Rainfall 3978 x THR Miss Thor 9160G, sold to Nathan Rohrbach, Bowdle, SD for $11,500

LOT 3160: THR THOR 3160L (Hereford), 3-28-23 son of KCF Bennett Eagle H550 x THR Miss Thor 0060H, sold to Ryan & Matt Wolff for $10,500

LOT 3223: THR THOR 3223L (Angus), 4-3-24 son of High Point Dollar Up 7200 x THR Miss Thor 7196E, sold to Terry Rever for $9,000

LOT 3297: THR THOR 3297L (Angus), 4-16-23 son of JLS True Discovery 5709G x THR Miss Thor 9310G, sold to Todd Mangin, Gettysburg, SD for $8,000

LOT 3157: THR THOR 3157L (Angus), 3-27-23 son of FAR Perfection 1003 x THR Miss Thor 0012H, sold to Kulm Ranch, Selby, SD for $8,000



Top Selling Hereford Heifer:

LOT 3271: THR MISS THOR 3271L, 4-10-23 daughter of Trickys Y03-42E G50 x THR Miss Thor 8205F, sold to Hennebold Herefords, Winner, SD for $4,000

Kulm Ranch from Selby, SD picked up several bulls.

Craig Schaffer of Mound City found a new herd bull.