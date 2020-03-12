Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch 39th Annual Production Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 7, 2020

Location: at the Thorstenson Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

43 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,005

113 Balancer & Gelbvieh Yearling Bulls – $4,183

156 Yearling Bulls – $4,130

A beautiful spring day and a stout set of yearling Balancer and Angus bulls welcomed a large crowd to the Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch annual Production Sale.

Top selling Angus

Lot 142 at $18,000 Lazy TV Stunner Dob, 1-28-2019: Musgrave 316 Stunner x MAF Tanker 23, sold to Rau Farms, Selby, SD

Lot 148 at $12,500, Lazy TV Boulder 9338 Dob, 2-2-2019, KCF Bennett Boulder x SAV Platinum 0010, sold to JK Angus, Montrose, SD.

Lot 151 at $10,000 Lazy TV Eclipse 9308 Dob, 1-28-2019, Schiefelbein Eclipse 927 x Mogck Sure Shot, sold to Larry Thompson, Glenham, SD.

Top Gelbvieh Balancer Bulls

Lot 93 at $11,000, Lazy TV Stunner G420, Dob 1-30-2019, Red polled x KHR Taylor Made 85D, sold to Hicks Ranch, Martin, SD.

Lot 4 at $10,500, Lazy TV Boulder G550, Dob 1-27-2019, Black polled x KCF Bennett Boulder, sold to John Haefner, Mound City, SD.

Lot 46 at $10,000 Lazy TV Stunner G573 Dob, 2-6-2019, Black Polled x Musgrave 316 Stunner Plateau Gelbvieh, Peetz, CO.