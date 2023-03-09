Thorstensons Lazy TV Ranch 42nd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: March 4, 2023
Location: Selby SD
Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar, Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
122 Balancer Bulls $6,030
47 SimAngus Bulls $5,790
24 Angus Bulls $5,010
193 Bulls $5,814
40 Open Heifers $2,486
The Thorstenson family held their 42nd annual production sale at the ranch near Selby, SD, on March 4, 2023. They had a beautiful day and a huge crowd attended. Buyers from 13 different states purchased Lazy TV bulls and heifers. Congratulations on a great sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS , Lot 1 $30,000, LAZY TV ROCK STAR K560, 1-17-22, son of LAZY TV PEBBLES G564 X LAZY TV MS COLLEGIAN F167, to K Lazy S Farms Farms Sulphur Springs TX & Warner Beef Genetics, Beaver City, NE.
Lot 103 $15,000, LAZY TV HIGH ROAD K141, 2-8-22, son of KBHR HIGH ROAD E283 X LAZY TV MS BLACK LADY 9167, to John Haefner, Mound City, SD.
Lot 3, $14,000, LAZY TV UNITED K516, 2-3-22, son of CHESTNUT UNITED X LAZY TV MS STORM G359, to John Haefner, Mound City, SD.
Lot 2 $13,500, LAZY TV FLINTSTONE K570, 1-12-22, son of LAZY TV PEBBLES G564 X LAZY TV MS SURE SHOT D059, to North Fork Gelbvieh, Wilmont, SD.
Lot 14 $12,500, LAZY TV PEBBLES K798, 1-24-22, son of LAZY TV PEBBLES G564 X LAZY TV RAINFALL H339, to Volek Gelbvieh, Highmore, SD.
Lot 4 $12,500, LAZY TV PEBBLES K559, 1-22-22, son of LAZY TV PEBBLES G564 X LAZY TV MS MONEY D151, to Merle and Adrienne Hicks, Martin, SD.
TOP SELLING HEIFER
Lot 257 $6,000, LAZY TV MS SPART G597, 1-26-22, daughter of BIEBER CL SPARTACUS G597 X LAZY TV TAYLOR MADE G243, to Green Hills Gelbvieh, New Ulla, NC.