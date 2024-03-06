Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein and Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: 03/02/2024

Location: At the ranch near Selby SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

132 Yrling Balancer Bulls $5892

29 Yrling SimAngus Bulls $5517

21 Yrling Angus Bulls $6024

25 Yrling Balancer & SimAngus Hfrs $2470



Beautiful weather, optimistic cattlemen and a tremendous set of Bulls drew in the largest sale crowd that Lazy TV Ranch has ever hosted. Congratulations on all the hard work and having a great sale.

Top Selling Bulls

LOT 109 LAZY TV HOMESPUN L280,(Red Balancer) 2-7-23 son of Lazy TV Homemade G420 x Lazy TV Lainey Z483 to Diamond D Gelbvieh Mandan ND FOR $18,000

LOT 1 LAZY TV PROMISED LAND L270,(Blk Balancer) 2-6-23 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 x Lazy TV Sami F328 to Rippe Gelbvieh Hubbell NE for $17,000

LOT 2 LAZY TV BOMBSHELL L303,(Blk Balancer) 2-9-23 son of TAU Bombshell 204H x Lazy TV Ms Sure Shot D020 to John Haefner Mound City SD for $17,000

LOT 159 LAZY TV PAYOUT L157,(Blk Balancer/SimAngus) 1-28-23 son of Lazy TV Payout F402 x Lazy TV Ms Jack J103 to John Haefner Mound City SD for $15,000

LOT 116 LAZY TV HOMEMADE L295,(Red Balancer) 2-8-23 son of Lazy TV Homemade G420x Lazy TV Ms Federation H230 to Hick Ranch Martin SD for $12,500

LOT 31 LAZY TV OLD WEST L132,(Blk Balancer) 1-25-23 son of Varilek Historic 1017 02 x Lazy TV Ms Cowboy J540 to Stueken Bros Freeburg MO for $12,500

Three generations of Ritters (Royce, Cody and Kasen) picked up 6 Lazy TV Bulls.

Kade & Keith Bonenberger from Belvidere SD bought several bulls.