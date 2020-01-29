Three Grand Prizes Offered at the MATE

Billings, Mont.–The 44th annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) provides three opportunities to win a grand prize February 20-22, 2020.

Guests use their free tickets as entrance into the contests. Once the back of the ticket is filled out and signed, attendees can place them in the drawing drums. The final day of the MATE show, Saturday, February 22, the winners are randomly selected from each corresponding drawing drum. Need not be present to win. Must be 18 years of age or older. Winners are taxed on the retail value of the prize.

The MATE Grand Prize is proudly provided by John Deere C & B Operations. This year the winner will take home a Z740 Lawnmower with Tweel Tires. This mower delivers time-tested features-from solid, welded frames to large rear tires, to heavy-duty, high capacity mowing decks with commercial grade reinforcements. C & B Operations has John Deere locations in Billings, Miles City, Glendive, Culbertson, Circle, Plentywood, and Glasgow, Montana, as well as Sheridan and Powell, Wyoming. The John Deere booth at MATE has won the Best Booth Award for the past two years. Check them out in the Expo Center building at MetraPark at booth #47.

The Home & Health Grand Prize 2020 is brought to you by the Hearing Aid Center. They exist to transform lives by connecting people to their world.The latest in advanced technology hearing instruments. The best hearing aid just got better. Livio Hearing Aids- Redefining Hearing Aid. Stop by in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark at booth #655.

The Ag Grand Prize is one ton of SweetPro mineral tubs from AgriBest Feeds. Agri-Best Feeds is the regional marketing arm of SweetPro Feeds based out of Walhalla, ND and Redmond Natural Trace Minerals in Redmond, UT. Their focus is to maximize animal health, forage utilization, and producer profits. SweetPro Feeds is known for its new nutritional technology (6 patents plus a proprietary digestive aide) of taking Distiller’s Grains (by-product of the ethanol process) stabilizing them in block or granular form and making them available to livestock producers across the nation and Canada. Learn about feed programs and enter to win at their booth #501 in the Expo Center.

Along with these grand prizes many businesses have daily drawings and prizes at their booths. To see the full list of vendors and a map of the booths go to http://www.themateshow.com Free tickets are available at First Interstate Bank locations, Vendors’ businesses, the NILE Office, or online.

–MATE