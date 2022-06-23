Three in a row: Belle Fourche cowgirl wins all rounds in high school breakaway

Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood’s secret to success doesn’t involve shortcuts.

“I practice every day,” said the upcoming Belle Fourche high school senior who just recently won all three rounds of the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association finals in Ft. Pierre June 14-18, 2022.

Henwood, who ended the year in first place after roping her calves in 2.26, 2.35 and 2.23 seconds to end the year with 84 points, 26 points ahead of the second place breakaway roper said her roping career started in the branding pen.

“I started dragging calves when I was eight or nine. Then I think I started breakaway roping shen I was maybe 10 or 12. I just love roping. I always loved roping the dummy. I’ve loved it since day one,” she said.

Henwood’s nine-year-old gelding, Roany, a red roan is her favorite horse and is the “best she has.”

Henwood said the horse came to her from Paula Bischoff. He had been ranched on and Justin Lawrence spent a little time training him in cutting and other skills. “I think that’s why he’s good,” she said. But Charlie and Roany “learned together” how to breakway rope – and it was successful.

“I’ve roped on him since he was five,” she said.

Henwood qualified for nationals her freshman year, but “missed every calf” at the national finals. She’s looking for redemption this year.

The National High School Finals Rodeo will be July 17-23, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming.

Like most ranch kids and horses, Roany was nervous when she first brought him to town, but she believed in him. “If you have patience, it pays off,” she said.

Henwood’s two brothers and her mom and dad help her practice daily in their home arena, even though she’s the only one in the family doing it on a daily basis.

She appreciates the time her family, especially her parents Rod and Lacey Henwood, who take her to rodeos and support her in and out of the arena. She knows it’s a sacrifice to take time away from the family ranch.

She also appreciates Pat Tibbs, Carole Hollers, Jerry Golliher, J.L. Driskill and many others who have helped her become the roper she is.

In addition to breakaway roping, Henwood also rides colts when time allows.



Charlie Henwood sweeps the South Dakota High School Finals Breakaway roping. Courtesy photo