Three in a row: Belle Fourche cowgirl wins all rounds in high school breakaway
Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood’s secret to success doesn’t involve shortcuts.
“I practice every day,” said the upcoming Belle Fourche high school senior who just recently won all three rounds of the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association finals in Ft. Pierre June 14-18, 2022.
Henwood, who ended the year in first place after roping her calves in 2.26, 2.35 and 2.23 seconds to end the year with 84 points, 26 points ahead of the second place breakaway roper said her roping career started in the branding pen.
“I started dragging calves when I was eight or nine. Then I think I started breakaway roping shen I was maybe 10 or 12. I just love roping. I always loved roping the dummy. I’ve loved it since day one,” she said.
Henwood’s nine-year-old gelding, Roany, a red roan is her favorite horse and is the “best she has.”
Henwood said the horse came to her from Paula Bischoff. He had been ranched on and Justin Lawrence spent a little time training him in cutting and other skills. “I think that’s why he’s good,” she said. But Charlie and Roany “learned together” how to breakway rope – and it was successful.
“I’ve roped on him since he was five,” she said.
Henwood qualified for nationals her freshman year, but “missed every calf” at the national finals. She’s looking for redemption this year.
The National High School Finals Rodeo will be July 17-23, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming.
Like most ranch kids and horses, Roany was nervous when she first brought him to town, but she believed in him. “If you have patience, it pays off,” she said.
Henwood’s two brothers and her mom and dad help her practice daily in their home arena, even though she’s the only one in the family doing it on a daily basis.
She appreciates the time her family, especially her parents Rod and Lacey Henwood, who take her to rodeos and support her in and out of the arena. She knows it’s a sacrifice to take time away from the family ranch.
She also appreciates Pat Tibbs, Carole Hollers, Jerry Golliher, J.L. Driskill and many others who have helped her become the roper she is.
In addition to breakaway roping, Henwood also rides colts when time allows.
Charlie Henwood sweeps the South Dakota High School Finals Breakaway roping. Courtesy photo
Bareback riding
1. YELLOW HAWK, LUCAS BLUNT, SD
2. REDER, REECE FRUITDALE, SD
3. MONTAGUE, KADE NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
4. KNIGHT, JHETT PORCUPINE, SD
Barrel Racing
1. CORDES, PIPER WALL, SD
2. MARTIN, TOMMIE HAYES, SD
3. WHEELHOUSE, MAKENZEE PIERRE, SD
4. HAUGEN, LANDRY STURGIS, SD
Breakaway roping
1. HENWOOD, CHARLIE BELLE FOURCHE, SD
2. BRINK, ACELYN NEWELL, SD
3. MOUSEL, JOSIE COLMAN, SD
4. WARD, MATAYA FRUITDALE, SD
Bull Riding
1. MOODY, MASON LETCHER, SD
2. SHIPPY, RILEY COLOME, SD
3. RODENBAUGH, JACK BOX ELDER, SD
4. WOODWARD, JESTYN CUSTER, SD
Boys Cutting
1. BOWDEN, RANCE BELLE FOURCHE, SD
2. FULLER, TREY FAITH, SD
3. BELKHAM, PADEN BLUNT, SD
4. DIRKES, CODY HERMOSA, SD
Goat Tying
1. GRUBB, BRYLEE SPEARFISH, SD
2. MCCORMICK, MICHAELA SALEM, SD
3. JONES, JAYSEE HOWES, SD
4. RISSE, ISABEL MARTIN, SD
Girls Cutting
1. STEVENS, LAYNI ST. LAWRENCE, SD
2. SEXTON, TAVA WHITEWOOD, SD
3. SCHILEY, MACY MEADOW, SD
4. HAUGEN, LANDRY STURGIS, SD
Pole Bending
1. MARTIN, TOMMIE HAYES, SD
2. MERRILL, T. WALL, SD
3. WITTNEBEL, KYLIE CASTLEWOOD, SD 27.00 22.104 0.00 21.036 9.00 20.720 8.00 63.860 14.00 58.00
4. WITTNEBEL, ADDYSON CASTLEWOOD, SD
Reined Cow Horse
1. LAWRENCE, DALLIE ALZADA, MT
2. SHEPPICK, RYEN PIERRE, SD
3. HAUGEN, LANDRY STURGIS, SD
4. BRUNSCH, CHASE PINE RIDGE, SD
Saddle Bronc
1. MARTIN, TRAYLIN FAITH, SD
2. COSTELLO, CADE NEWELL, SD
3. ELSHERE, THAYNE HEREFORD, SD
4. HEATHERSHAW, MALCOM QUINN, SD
Steer Wrestling
1. GOOD, DENTON LONG VALLEY, SD
2. GILBERT, GREY BUFFALO, SD
3. BREWER, BOBBY DUPREE, SD
4. GOURNEAU, TEAGAN PRESHO, SD
Team Roping
1. JOHNSON, TATE SISSESTON
2. JOHNSON, TYAN SISSETON
3. WEST, EASTAN NEW UNDERWOOD
4. STODDARD, CADEN NORRIS
5. GRAESSER, TY CHAMBERLAIN
6. SPENCER, TRISTAN PIERRE
7. FITE, TEGAN HERMOSA
8. THORSTENSON, TREG LANTRY
Tie Down
1. BOWDEN, RANCE BELLE FOURCHE, SD
2. FITE, TEGAN HERMOSA, SD
3. HERREN, CONNER CROOKS, SD
4. GILBERT, GREY BUFFALO, SD
Three in a row: Belle Fourche cowgirl wins all rounds in high school breakaway
Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood’s secret to success doesn’t involve shortcuts.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User