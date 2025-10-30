Three outstanding operations receive SD Master Lamb Producer Awards

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Master Lamb Producer Awards.

Next Year Ranch, of Bancroft; Coplan Farm, of Hazel; and Held’s Hampshires, of Aurora, were presented their awards by Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist, in September during the 88th annual South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Convention in Watertown.

“For 50 years, remarkable South Dakota sheep producers have been honored through the Master Lamb Producer program,” Whaley said. “This year, three operations were recognized for their excellence in innovation, production metrics and leadership in the South Dakota sheep industry and beyond.”

Next Year Ranch

The Palmlund family’s journey is a testament to resilience and vision, building a legacy from the ground up. Matt and Natalie Palmlund operate Next Year Ranch near Bancroft, alongside their kids Haden, Kendra, Ethan and Clara. Matt and Natalie bought their property in 2004, starting with cows and crops. What began as a simple effort to train a border collie puppy with a handful of ewes has grown into a thriving flock of 350 Suffolk, Polypay and Rambouillet ewes. Matt retains ownership of his lambs through finishing and markets them as fat lambs. Next Year Ranch also sells replacement ewe lambs and rams in response to growing interest from friends and neighbors, reflecting the quality of their flock.

Back row, from left to right: Haden Palmlund, Natalie Palmlund, Ethan Palmlund, Matt Palmlund, Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist. Front: Clara Palmlund; Sponsored by Center of the Nation Wool, Big Gain, Farm Credit Services of America. image-41

Coplan Farm

Joe Coplan has been feeding lambs since he bought his first two truckloads of lambs with his mother in 1980 to supplement her ewe flock income. After graduating from SDSU, he officially joined the operation in 1987. Today, the operation can feed up to 13,000 lambs that are marketed across the country. Joe plays a pivotal role in multiple sectors of the industry, with the majority of his lambs being sourced from auctions. Additionally, he runs a buying station on the operation to ship fat lambs to Superior Farms for the Dakota Lamb Growers Cooperative and Pipestone Lamb and Wool Program, helping provide area producers with greater marketing options. Joe and Tonya’s sons, Caleb, Braxten and Jonah, also play integral roles in the daily operations. As a member of the American Sheep Industry Lamb Council, Joe is dedicated to the industry and efforts to continue producing a premium protein. Feeding lambs demands precise market timing and cost management, yet the Coplans have remained resilient. Joe continually produces consistent, high-quality lamb that meets the preferences of both ethnic and traditional markets.

From left to right: Braxten Coplan, Parker Sween, Jonah Coplan, Caleb Coplan, Tonya Coplan, Joe Coplan and Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist. Sponsored by: Hamlin County Farmers Co-op and Hub City Livestock. image-42

Helds’ Hampshires

Since 1988, Helds’ Hampshires has emphasized quality genetics while investing in future shepherds. Jeff and Mary Held manage a nationally competitive Hampshire flock alongside their sons, Austin and Aaron. Throughout the years, the Helds have shown their unwavering belief in the sheep industry and the value that youth gain by exhibiting sheep. Jeff served as president of the American Hampshire Association and was on the board for nine years. Jeff and Mary play vital roles at the South Dakota Open Class Sheep Show at the South Dakota State Fair, with Mary serving as assistant superintendent. Many know Jeff from his 30 years as the SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist. There is no doubt that Jeff and Mary Held have made a lasting impact beyond South Dakota and the Hampshire breed. They have continually dedicated their lives to not only raising high-quality sheep but also ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the sheep industry for generations