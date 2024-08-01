THREE-PEAT: Celebrated bucking horse carries bareback rider to win at Last Chance Stampede

Copyrite David Hollenback Photography_406-596-0169_2024_Contact for permission to use image

H54L0114-Helena-MT-Slack_Breakaway_Joey-Williams_2.0seconds_Hollenback

Helena, Mont. (July 27, 2024) – One of the most celebrated bucking horses in the rodeo industry was in Helena on Saturday night.

Virgil, a fifteen-year-old bareback horse owned by C5 Rodeo, was in town at the Last Chance Stampede for the rodeo.

And for the third consecutive year, he carried a bareback rider to a first place finish at the Stampede.

Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, rode the horse nicknamed the Big Gray to 91.5 points and the win, only a half-point shy of the arena record, set two years ago by Rocker Steiner, who also won the Stampede on Virgil.

Virgil is a horse that bareback riders across the country covet to draw, and Lees was glad to get him.

“I can’t say enough about that horse,” he said. “That’s the best horse that’s ever been. I don’t know if there will ever be another horse better than him.”

Virgil stalled when the chute gate was open, which is unusual for him.

“He had a bit of a stall there, and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but he left, and we got it on out there for 91.5” points.

Lees hasn’t felt good the last couple of days.

For the third year in a row, the bareback riding at the Last Chance Stamped was won aboard Virgil. Jacob Lees rode the big gray gelding for 91.5 points. Photo by David Hollenback. jacob-lees-and-virgil-last-chance-stampede-by-dave-hollenback

He was in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday for the Frontier Days rodeo, and he sought treatment from the Justin Sports Medicine athletic trainers.

“I was pretty sick yesterday,” he said, “but I knew I had a bucker in Cheyenne. I woke up with a fever and feeling weak.

“I had a great horse over there, but he wasn’t Virgil. So I knew if I couldn’t hang with that horse, I couldn’t hang with Virgil. (The Justin Sports Medicine staff) got me feeling right, and I was able to get on and win the round.

“I’m still not feeling 100 percent, but it would be hard to let Virgil go. I was going to do everything I could to get on him.”

Riding Virgil for the win cures a lot of ills. “He’s definitely made me feel better,” Lees laughed.

Lees, who competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year for the first time, is ranked ninth in the PRCA world standings, with over $96,000 in season winnings.

He wasn’t ranked this high at this time last year.

“I’m doing a lot better this year than I was last year. It feels good to have a little bit more security, but it’s not over till it’s over, so I’ll keep going hard until the end.”

Last year, Cole Franks won the Stampede’s bareback riding aboard Virgil with a 91.5 point score; in 2022, Rocker Steiner rode Virgil for the win.

In the breakaway roping, a Montana woman won the event.

Joey Williams turned in a time of 2.0 seconds to win the breakaway.

She was aboard her horse Baybe Bullet, “Baby,” the 2022 Nutrena Breakaway Horse of the Year.

Baby, a thirteen-year-old bay, “has a great personality,” Williams said. “She’s super sweet with my kids, and she’s a trooper. She takes all the traveling really well, and she’s easy to be around, for a mare. A lot of people don’t like mares, but she’s pretty good.”

Joey Williams, Volborg, Mont., turned in the fast time of the 2024 Last Chance Stampede in Helena to win the breakaway roping. Dave Hollenback | courtesy photo H54L0114-Helena-MT-Slack_Breakaway_Joey-Williams_2.0seconds_Hollenback

Williams, who has qualified for three National Finals Breakaway Roping (2021-2023), is ranked 27th in the WPRA breakaway world standings.

As she sees how the next weeks go, she’ll make the decision if she wants to try to qualify for her fourth NFBR, or stay closer to home.

“It wasn’t really the plan for the year to be in the top fifteen (in the standings). “I wasn’t planning on entering as much, but we’ll see how these next few weeks go, and we’ll make a plan from there.”

Balancing rodeo, travel and family is a juggling act; she and her husband Taylor have three kids, ages eight, six and three.

“It’s always hard to know what to do,” she said. “My kids are getting older and they have stuff of their own going on, and it’s back to school soon. We’ll play it by ear and see how it goes.”

Other champions for the 2024 Stampede include steer wrestler Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. (3.5 seconds); team ropers Cameron Handy, Recluse, Wyo. and Nick Albrecht, Sheridan, Wyo. (5.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta (88 points); tie-down roper Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, N.M. (8.5 seconds); barrel racer Becky Fuson, Conrad, Mont. (17.39 seconds) and bull rider Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. (88 points).

The all-around title went to Bo Vocu, Ashland, Mont. (saddle bronc riding and bull riding.)

During the rodeo, the annual Spirit of the West Award was given to Jack McCoy.

The Helena man served on the maintenance crew at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for years, retiring in 2014. Since then, he’s continued to help with the Stampede and Fair, filling in where needed.

“Anytime they are shorthanded, they can always count on me to get them out of a bind,” McCoy said.

The 2025 Last Chance Stampede and Fair will be held July 23-26.

For more information on the Stampede, visit LCCFairgrounds.com. For complete rodeo results, visit ProRodeo.com.

Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 25-27. 2024

All-around champion: Bo Vocu, Ashland, Mont.

Bareback riding champion: Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho

1. Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho 91.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont. 83; 3. Chett Deitz, Milo, Alb. 81.5; 4. Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont. 81; 5. Strawbs Jones, Clermont, Queensland 80.5; 6.(tie) Darien Johnson, Riverside, Utah, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alb. and Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho 78.5 each.

Steer wrestling champion: Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont.

1. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 3.5 seconds; 2. Ethan Stensrud, Florence, Mont. 4.4; 3. Austin Whitehouse, Helena, Mont. 4.6; 4. Quentin Wheeler, Baker, Mont. 4.7; 5. (tie) Tatum Hansen, Glasgow, Mont. and Brendan Laye, Consort, Alb. 4.8 each; 7. (tie) Jhet Murphy, Helena, Mont., Jaden Whitman, Whitehall, Mont. and Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont. 4.9 each.

Team Roping champions: Cameron Handy, Recluse, Wyo./Nick Albrecht, Sheridan, Wyo.

1. Cameron Handy, Recluse, Wyo./Nick Albrecht, Sheridan, Wyo. 5.7 seconds; 2. Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Sask./Denim Ross, Botha, Alb. 5.8; 3. (tie) Chad Turner, Victor, Mont./Gavin Beattie, Shepherd, Mont. and Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, Wyo./Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, Wyo. 6.1 each; 5. Dillon Johnson, Belt, Mont./Kory Mytty, Lolo, Mont. 6.9; 6. Sid Sorge, Shepherd, Mont./Taner Sorge, Townsend, Mont. 8.5; 7. Grady Quam, Crossfield, Alb./Tyce McLeod, Waldeck, Sask. 11.0; 8. Ian Austiguy, Dillon, Mont./Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, Mont. 11.1.

Saddle bronc riding champion: Ben Andersen Eckville, Alberta

1. Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alb. 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Shattered Lunatic; 2. Logan Cook, Alto, Texas 84.5; 3. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 84; 4. Q Taylor, Nanton, Alb. 81; 5. Quint Stroh, Glendive, Mont. 80; 6. (tie) Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, B.C., Jesse Kruse, Fromberg, Mont. and Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo. 77 each.

Tie-down roping champion: Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, N.M.

1. Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, N.M. 8.5 seconds; 2. Austin Hines, Marwayne, Alb. 8.9; 3. Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas 9.0; 4. Jade Gardner, Winnett, Mont. 9.1; 5. Quinn McQueary, Belgrade, Mont. 9.2; 6. (tie) Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, Mont., James Ramirez, Churchill, Mont. and Walker Warkentin, Calmar, Alb. 9.8 each.

Breakaway roping champion: Joey Williams, Volborg, Mont.

1. Joey Williams, Volborg, Mont. 2.0 seconds; 2. Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas 2.3; 3. (tie) Rheagan Cotton, Fairfield, Texas and Brooklyn Berg, Great Falls, Mont. 2.4 each; 5. (tie) Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, Mont., Haley Sage, Datil, N.M. and Tracy Bolich, Belgrade, Mont. 2.5 each; 8. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Miles City, Mont. 2.6; 9. Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 2.7; 10. (tie) Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M. and Haley Mason, Anderson, Texas 2.9 each.

Barrel racing champion: Becky Fuson, Conrad, Mont.

1. Becky Fuson, Conrad, Mont. 17.39 seconds; 2. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont. 17.40; 3. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, Mont. 17.49; 4. Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas 17.60; 5. Abigail Knight, Charlo, Mont. 17.73; 6. Brittney Cox, Chinook, Mont. 17.76; 7. Manchi Nace, Laurel, Mont. 17.80; 8. Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, Mont. 17.86; 9. Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas 17.90; 10. Cally Goyins, Helena, Mont. 17.91; 11. AshLee White, Livingston, Mont. 17.93; 12. (tie) Tia Murphy, Lewistown, Mont., Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. and T.J. Little, Sun River, Mont. 17.94 each.

Bull riding champion: Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.

1. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Yahoo Buckaroo; 2. (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. and Bo Vocu, Ashland, Mont. 81; 4. (tie) Dakota Louis, Browning, Mont., Tyler Villarreal, Foxholm, N.D. and Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo. 80 each; 7. Alex Koberstein, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 79; 8. Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont. 78.