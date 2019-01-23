Three riders win over $10,000 at Fort Worth’s Bulls’ Night Out

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 23, 2019) Three bull riders each earned more than $10,000 at Bulls' Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Forty bull riders tried to pry Dallee Mason from the overall lead that he earned Tuesday during the first night of the two-day event. But the Idaho cowboy's score held on for the win by just one and a half points.

Bulls' Night Out is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) Xtreme Bulls Tour and offers $65,000 in prize money, making it an important competition for earning championship points. Big wins at an event like this often translate to qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and the Xtreme Bulls Championships.

With that much at stake, several of the top-ranked bull riders in the country were among those taking aim at Mason's lead. including five-time and reigning world champion Sage Kimzey and several other top riders who have been successful at this event in previous years.

The 40 riders were divided into three sections in the first round and Rorey Maier of Terrell, Texas, scored 86 points to lead after the first 14 riders. The second section started with an 85.5 score by Dustin Bowen. Clayton Sellars took the lead an 88-point effort with just three riders left in the second section, but his lead was short-lived as Kimzey rode Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Sudden Debt for 89 points just two bulls later. Only one rider stayed on for the full eight seconds in the final section.

The ten riders with first-round scores then returned to try another bull in the short round, They competed in reverse order with the lowest round one scorer competing first. Trey Kimzey, Sage's younger brother who also calls Strong City, Oklahoma home, scored 86.5 points to move into third place overall. Trevor Kastner of Roff, Oklahoma, then rode Hurst Pro Rodeo's Yellow Hair for 88.5 points to take the short round lead. Winning the short round at Bulls' Night Out is becoming a habit for Kastner. He tied for the short round lead here last year with 90 points.

Kastner's total of 172.5 was just behind Mason who was crowned the champion, winning $13,200 for his efforts. Kastner took home nearly $11,200 and Clayton Sellars, who scored 82.5 in the short round, finished third overall and earned just under $10,400.

Winnings at Bulls' Night Out vaulted Mason into the top five of the Xtreme Bulls 2019 standings and put him into the top 10 in the PRCA bull riding world standings, with the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver currently halfway through its 20-performance run and Fort Worth's World's Original Indoor Rodeo beginning a 29-performance run on Friday.

The action at Will Rogers Coliseum on Wednesday night also featured junior bull riding for youngsters 11 through 15 years of age. Josh Crimber of Decatur scored 85 points to win a trophy buckle. He is the son of Brazilian Paulo Crimber, a former champion who retired in 2012 after twice fracturing his neck.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo hosts Rodeo X, presented by Schaefer, Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. This extreme team competition is a tournament-style rodeo that features winners from eight of North America's biggest rodeos competing in five events for bragging rights and $100,000.

The World's Original Indoor Rodeo takes the arena at Will Rogers Coliseum beginning Friday, January 25, and continues for 29 performances over 16 days.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The following are results from Wednesday night's performance of Bulls' Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, January 23, 2019.

Second Performance: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Sudden Debt. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88. 3, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 86. 4, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 85.5

Short Round: (three rides) 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo's Yellow Hair. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5. 3, Sellars, 82.5.

Total on Two: 1, Kastner, 172.5. 2, Sellars, 170.5. 3, Trey Kimzey, 168.

Overall: First Round: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Sudden Debt, $5,499. 2, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88, $4,216.

3 (tie), Silvano Alves, Decatur, Texas, and Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 87, $2,566 each. 5, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 86.5, $1,283. 6 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., and Rorey Maier, Terrell, Texas, 86, $733 each.

Overall: Short Round: 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 88.5 points on Hurst Pro Rodeo's Yellow Hair. 2 (tie), Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, and Mason, 87.5, $2,750 each. 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5, $1,466. 5, Sellars, 82.4, $977.

Overall Total on two: 1, Mason, 174 points, $9,165. 2, Kastner, 172.5, $7,027. 3, Sellars, 170.5, $5,194. 4, Askey, 169, $3,348. 5, Trey Kimzey, 168, $2,139. (on one) 6, Sage Kimzey, 89, $1,528. 7, (tie) Reiste and Alves, 87, $1,069 each.

Jr. Bull Riding: 1, Josh Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 85 points. 2, Braxton Bingham, Bray, Okla., 73. 3, Evan Morrison, Gainesville, Texas, 69, 4, Brennan Polito, Marietta, Okla., 67.

