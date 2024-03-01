Through the Smoke: Fires Devastate Ranch Country from Nebraska to Texas

Miller Repair and Maline Seed And Fence are coordinating donations to help those affected by the fire. You can either contact Ivan at Miller Repair at 308-582-4303 or Shane with Maline Seed And Fence at 308-529-0781. All donations will be used for hay and fencing supplies. If you lost your feed or have immediate need of fence please let us know that as well.

Nebraskans watched smoke and flames sweep across the central part of their state on Monday, February 26, 2024. Fueled by 40-50 mile per hour winds and aided by 70 degree temperatures and low humidity, multiple fires devoured thousands of acres of grass, caused the town of Stapleton to evacuate, and destroyed several ranch building sites along with hay supplies. Lincoln and Custer Counties declared emergencies due to the Betty’s Way fire, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency responded by deploying two National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to aid in containing the blaze.

In the Texas Panhandle, over a million acres have burned, one woman lost her life, livestock and homes have perished, and at the time of this writing the Smokehouse Creek Fire has become the largest wildfire on record in the state, and is only at 5% containment. In between, in Kansas and Oklahoma, and elsewhere in the Great Plains, unseasonably warm conditions have combined with dry fuel to spark multiple fires this week.

Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers watched with concern on Monday as smoke rose in the sky.

“Our biggest concern was a fire west of us about ten miles,” said Lisa Nelson, Arnold, Nebraska. “Thankfully it was contained; it was certainly smoky and the wind was horrible. It was blowing the fire right toward us. I was trying to get our cows and horses off the pasture and they didn’t want to come in. I didn’t want to drive out there and risk starting another fire.”

Two other fires burned about five miles to the south of Nelson’s ranch.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Stapleton Fire Department, all area fire fighters, neighbors and our community for your support.

Between everyone who helped turn on pivots, hook up disks, open gates and move livestock, there are too many names to mention. Because of this, all horses and cattle are unscathed. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!” – Diamond Bar Ranch image-2

Betty’s Way Fire

Brandon Myers, Lincoln County Emergency Management reported that the Betty’s Way fire was caused by a mower. A total of four residences were destroyed along with some additional minor structures. Over 20 fire departments were on the scene providing mutual aid on Monday.

“We don’t have a total on livestock losses yet,” Myers said Friday morning. “We know through word of mouth that there have been some lost and we’re still working on trying to get a number.”

As of Friday, March 1, Myers reported that the Betty’s Way fire was 98% contained, and aerial assessments put the total area of the fire at 69810 acres.

“We will have local crews out all weekend monitoring and doing mop-up,” Myers said. “A couple of large sections of hay bales are still smoldering and we are trying to clear out some tree lines.”

Some of the area was in a Red Flag warning again Friday, with humidity levels going down and temperatures going up.

“We have all the right stuff to cause high fire danger,” Myers said. “Don’t light anything on fire. Be mindful of outdoor activities and really try to limit anything that could cause sparking. If something does start a fire, call 911 immediately.

“We need moisture.”

Marcia Hora, owner and publisher of the Stapleton Enterprise, said that Logan County Sheriff Sean Carson called her at the office around 2:55 p.m. Monday to inform her that a fire had been reported northwest of Stapleton.

“Pretty much everyone in Logan County was watching the Betty’s Way fire south of Stapleton. Our fire department went down to provide mutual aid. My editor, Kendra Lovitt-Carter went down with her parents to help her sister with their cattle in case they needed to evacuate. Sheriff Carson called back at 3:30 and said, ‘Marcia, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to save Stapleton, you need to evacuate.”

Lariat Fire

The Logan County fire, dubbed the Lariat fire, traveled 10.5 miles in about two hours.

“Some of our firemen reported to the fire hall when the fire was called in, and other got off the mutual aid call and came back,” Hora said. “We had 16 fire departments here and a Country Partners tanker, along with numerous volunteers; farmers and ranchers with fire rigs and tractors and disks also assisted.”

Hora said that when they left she didn’t think they would have a town to go back to.

“It was such a massive cloud. They couldn’t get ahead of it because it was moving so fast. The wind shifted and conditions were constantly changing,” she said. “They did the best they could. God is good. Only minor injuries have been reported, but it could have been a lot worse. If it had got into town it would have been horrific.”

Hora said that a barn built in the 1800s on the Neal ranch north of Stapleton was lost to the fire, but the house was saved.

“The fire also went through the Diamond Bar ranch headquarters, and they lost a lot of hay, but their cattle were spared.”

Firefighters were eventually able to come in at the fire from the east and get it stopped.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen,” Hora said. “We need to have a better plan for future emergencies, especially for our elderly residents.”

She said that the Lariat fire started at the old Lariat Boys’ ranch, which is currently unoccupied. “They determined it was horse manure that got hot and combusted, and the wind swirling sparked it to life.”

Kendra Lovitt-Cutler had gone with her parents to help at her sister’s ranch about 15 miles south of Stapleton as the Betty’s Way fire threatened that area.

“My parents, sister and brother-in-law operate Lovitt-Amos Charolais together,” she said. “Mom and dad had just pulled in when their neighbor called and said, ‘there’s a fire northwest of you, you need to come home.'”

Kendra’s youngest sister got to the ranch from her home in Stapleton and set sprinklers on the house.

“She and her husband, my uncle, cousin and neighbors saved the house with garden hoses,” Lovitt-Cutler said. “Mom and I were trying to get a couple of pairs out when the fire hit the back of the shed we were in. When we got out of the corral the barn went up behind us.”

Lovitt-Cutler said that her parents moved onto the place November 17, 1971, when she was a year old.

“They have lived here ever since then and built this legacy,” she said. “They were building it for their grandkids and great-grandkids. People don’t realize that these animals are our heart.”

It’s easy to feel like you’ve failed when everything goes up in smoke.

“If it wasn’t on the side-by-side, we lost it,” Lovitt-Cutler said.

But neighbors, friends and strangers have been showing up with help, hay, calving supplies, open faced sheds, calf shelters and more.

“Our neighbors have been such a Godsend,” Lovitt-Cutler said. “My dad is pretty stubborn. I saw him cry more as loads of hay and supplies started coming in than I think I’ve seen him cry my whole life.”

The family lost some cattle and a couple of saddle horses to the fire, but Lovitt-Cutler said that they “saw miracles through the smoke.”

Someone’s fire rig got stuck in the sand on the county road, and her dad had to take his tractor to pull them out.

“If he hadn’t, it would have burned in the shed,” she said.

A first calf heifer had twins just as the fire was approaching, and when the family ran the cattle out of the lot she went with the bunch.

“My dad and nephew saw the twins on the south side of the bales and saved them,” she said. “They were still wet. The heifer took one back and my four-year-old grandson is bottle feeding the other one at his house. We’ve had two other sets of twins since the fire; it’s as if the cows know they need to rebuild the herd.”

Hay and offers of help keep coming, for which the Lovitt family and others affected are deeply grateful.

“You don’t realize how many people care until something like this happens,” Lovitt-Cutler said. “We all come together to help our communities.”

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Assistance efforts are being coordinated by Miller Repair, Maxwell, Nebraska, and Maline Seed and Fence, Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Ivan Miller said the response has been incredible, with monetary donations coming in from surrounding states, and people calling to offer hay for affected ranchers.

“Maline Seed and Fence is handling the fencing side of it, and we’re trying to coordinate the donations and hay,” he said. “It’s just awesome how people are willing to help. We may need to stockpile some of the donated hay, as neighbors have pitched in and brought hay already, and there’s not a good place to put it in the ashes. When spring comes and there’s no grass they will need it.”

Millers and Malines have practice with coordinating help for ranchers dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters. Both businesses stepped up after the Bomb Cyclone caused severe flooding in northeastern Nebraska in 2020.

For the few ranches that lost everything, Miller will use donations to get them some of the basics like shovels and pitchforks, calving supplies and tack. For those that lost summer grass, help rebuilding fences as spring arrives will be needed.

“We have so much to be thankful for here in western Nebraska and the Midwest,” Miller said. “People are willing to help. When they go through these things there are neighbors and friends here to help them. That makes a lot of difference.”

Shane Maline said that her supply companies have been a huge help to donate materials needed for rebuilding fences and corrals. They have started with the places hit the worst, including her secretary’s family ranch.

“They’re just so used to doing everything on their own that they can’t even fathom that there’s help,” she said. “My phone has been busy with people calling to donate and asking how they can help. We’re building a corral today with donated supplies.”

She said the need for hay will be in June when there’s no grass, and said she knows two people personally who each lost several sections of grass, and one outfit that lost 20,000 acres.

“One family lost three sections, and that was their entire summer’s grass,” she said. “Most people did not lose it all, but we need to know where the need is. People are calling all over the place and showing up with loads of hay, but some people don’t have a place to put it. We might need to ask people to hang onto donations of hay for 30 days.”

Shane said that “the biggest thing needed is for friends and neighbors to call us and make us aware of where the needs are. If you know a neighbor in need, please call Miller Repair at 308-582-4303 or Maline Seed and Fence at 308-529-0781.”

Growing Forward

Jerry Volesky, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Range and Forage specialist, North Platte, Nebraska, said that grass will come back and can potentially be grazed this season, depending on rainfall this spring.

“May and June are our two most important months for timing and amount of rainfall,” he said. “All of the area that burned this week is native Sandhills rangeland, and we have done studies here on how our grasses respond to fire.”

With six weeks to two months until the grass greens up, Volesky said that both cool and warm season perennial grasses will come back, but suggests delaying turnout on areas that burned.

“We suggest delaying turnout one to two months,” he said. “That is of course dependent on rainfall. Delay of turnout will allow grasses to accumulate growth before they are exposed to grazing pressure. We also suggest a reduced stocking rate this year, with the idea to allow some extra grass to become litter and leave extra residue on the soil.”

Replacing litter lost to the fire will help with both wind and water erosion, Volesky said.

Producers should not be concerned if they see a few more annual weeds in burn areas than usual.

Dealing with partially burned pastures can be tricky, because cattle will spend more time on the highly palatable new growth on the burned areas and put extra pressure on the grass there.

“Sometimes a temporary fence is a good solution, but it may not be practical in some cases,” Volesky said. “If producers can wait to graze those pastures until later in the summer, by late July or August the burned area and unburned area are more equal in terms of palatability and cattle will graze more evenly.”

Producers may see some wind erosion and shifting sand in burned areas, but Volesky said that the grasses’ roots should keep most of the soil in place and be able to take off when the growing season comes.

UNL Extension has scheduled a meeting for producers affected by the fires on Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte. It will include a free meal sponsored by Nebraska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.

For more information, contact:

Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County Extension office, North Platte: (308) 532-2683

Jerry Volesky, Range Management, West Central Research, Extension Education Center, North Platte: (308) 696-6710

Assistance programs

Lincoln County FSA: (308) 534-2360

North Platte NRCS: (308) 534-2360

Rural Response Stress Hotline: (800) 464-0258

Donations

Miller Feeds, Maxwell: (308) 582-4303

Maline Seed and Fencing, Gothenburg: (308) 529-0781

Equitable Bank, North Platte

C/o Lincoln County Cattlemen

PO Box 728

North Platte, NE 69103

(308) 532-7200

FloNeighbors and other ranchers have showed up to help those affected with loads of hay, fencing materials, basic supplies and more to replace what was lost to the fires. | PC Kami Lovitt-Florea













The Lovitt family was able to move their calving cows away from the approaching fire. |PC Kami Lovitt-Florea image-5

The Lariat fire barrels down on Stapleton, Nebraska, February 26, 2024. | PC Marcia Hora image-6