Thune Capitol Office Honors National Mammal With Bison Display

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 22, 2019) – A large bison bull head mount installed today in the Capitol office of Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) recognizes the vital cultural, ecological and economic role that bison have played throughout North America.

The National Bison Association and Slim Buttes Buffalo Ranch of Buffalo, SD teamed up to provide a large bison bull head mount on loan to be displayed in Senator Thune’s office in the U.S. Capitol. The mount was installed Tuesday, and the Senator presided over a brief ceremony in the Majority Whip’s office in the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.

“Since South Dakota is home to the largest number of bison on private, tribal, and public lands, I am proud to be able to honor our national mammal with a display in my Capitol office,” Thune said. “This is an opportunity to remind visitors in Washington of the important role this magnificent animal has played in South Dakota and throughout our nation.”

Dave Carter, Executive Director of the National Bison Association, said, “Three years ago, Senator Thune and his colleagues unanimously enacted legislation designating bison as our National Mammal. We are honored that this animal now has a symbolic presence in the U.S. Capitol.

The bison mount to be installed in Thune’s office belongs to Sandy and Jacki Limpert of Slim Buttes Buffalo Ranch.

“We are honored to be able to loan this beautiful mount to be displayed in the Senator’s office,” Jacki said. “We love knowing that many of our nation’s top leaders—and everyday citizens—will be able to appreciate the majesty of this animal when they visit his office.”

The taxidermy was provided by Gary English of Golden Hills Taxidermy in Rapid City, who said, “I have probably created about 2,000 bison mounts throughout my career, and this one is as beautiful as it gets.”

Bison had mounts already grace the several offices of Senators and Representatives in their offices on Capitol Hill, but this will is the first display in an office located inside the U.S. Capitol building.

–Senator Thune