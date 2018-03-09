Thune floats Section 199a proposal

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has developed a proposal to fix the problem in Section 199a of the tax law that gives farmers incentives to sell to co-ops rather than to private companies, Politico reported.

Thune did not release the legislative language, but said the only step left is for key negotiators to approve it, Politico said.

Thune would attach the provision to the fiscal year 2018 omnibus appropriations bill that Congress is supposed to pass by March 23.

–The Hagstrom Report