Thune plans reconciliation, heavy work schedule

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday “laid out an agenda to quickly tackle the GOP’s priorities within the first 30 days by using the reconciliation process, which allows senators to avoid the 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass certain legislation with only a simple majority,” National Journal reported.

If any language related to E-Verify, a system to verify the legal status of foreign-born workers, is in the reconciliation bill, he’s a no, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told National Journal Tuesday. Massie, known to buck leadership regularly on critical legislation, added that the reconciliation bill must cut spending as well.

The House majority is so small that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can lose only a few votes if Democrats do not vote for a bill.

–The Hagstrom Report