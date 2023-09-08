Thune, Rounds Introduce Bill to Protect School Hunting, Archery Programs 

Senators’ legislation would prevent Biden from blocking funds for schools with hunting and archery programs WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act , legislation that would prevent the Biden administration from blocking funding for elementary and secondary schools’ hunting and archery programs. Specifically, the legislation would clarify that the prohibition of the use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to funds for sports clubs, teams, trainings, or related activities provided for students. “The safe and responsible use of firearms for sporting purposes and personal protection are valued components of South Dakota’s heritage,” said Thune.

“Hunting and archery programs in schools allow students to learn proper firearm and bow safety skills, which is why I’m proud to support this legislation that prevents the Biden administration from its attempt to stifle lawful and common-senseactivities related to the Second Amendment.” “In South Dakota, we greatly value our right to bear arms,” said Rounds.

“School hunting and archery programs encourage responsible gun ownership and are great educational resources to help guide individuals to use best practices when handling a firearm or bow. The Biden administration continues to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. This legislation keeps the heavy-hand of government from interfering with our way of life in South Dakota.”

The legislation was led by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and, in addition to Thune and Rounds, was cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). According to the National Archery in the Schools Program, 1.3 million students across 9,000 schools are enrolled in archery courses, and more than 500,000 students participate in and are certified through hunter education courses each year. Thune recently called on the Biden administration to withdraw its outrageous plan to block funding for elementary and secondary schools’hunting and archery programs.