Thune’s Office Accepting Fall Internship Applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is currently seeking college students to serve as fall interns in his office in Washington, D.C., as well as in his offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. Interns in Thune’s state offices will participate in constituent service and state outreach activities, while interns in the Washington, D.C., office will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process and attend Senate votes and hearings. Both in-state and Washington, D.C., internships are paid and will allow students to work closely with constituents, hone their research and writing skills, and learn a multitude of valuable office skills.

“Interns who are selected will receive a firsthand look at the legislative process and the day-to-day life in a congressional office,” said Thune.

“In Washington, interns will have the opportunity to attend Senate votes and hearings and participate in other activities that are unique to Capitol Hill. Students who are interested in interning in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, or Rapid City will find an equally rewarding experience with assisting staff on important constituent service requests and state outreach activities, which are critical to my work for the people of South Dakota. I encourage all college students who are interested in these opportunities to apply today.”

College students who are interested in interning in Thune’s Washington, D.C., Aberdeen, Rapid City, or Sioux Falls offices can apply by July 21, 2023, at https://sen.gov/0820 or they can locate the application at http://www.thune.senate.gov under the services tab. Thune serves as the Senate Republican whip, the number two position in Senate Republican leadership, and is a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance. For more information, please call 202-224-2321.