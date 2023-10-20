Tickets remain for the 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner

Limited tickets for the 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner are available; contact the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center for more information. The Tribute Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Now in its 34th year, the Tribute Dinner is an opportunity for friends and families in the ranching and rodeo communities to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of South Dakota cowboys, cowgirls, families, and animals. This event is an annual fundraiser for the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. The nominee’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Rodeo Center.

The Casey Tibbs Foundation will be honoring the following nominees this year:

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Summer Kosel

Summer Kosel hails from the Miller/Ree Heights, South Dakota area. She is the daughter of Tom and Wendy Anderberg. Summer started her life as a cowgirl, entering playdays around the age of three. Summer began her SDRA career after the birth of her third child, and while there is no doubt about the talent Summer possesses, she competes not to win, but purely for the love of the sport. Summer believes that God has put her on the path she follows and that her wins were gifted to her to glorify Him. While winning does not define Summer, some of her most notable accomplishments to date include breaking the arena record at Cheyenne in 2022 and 2023 and qualifying for the NFR in 2023.

Summer and husband, Kevin, share four children: Hope, Serenity, Victory, and Courage. Summer continues to compete professionally to date while still prioritizing her family and God.

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Ora Taton

Ora Taton moved, with his family, to south of Lemmon, South Dakota, from Oklahoma when he was four years old. His dad, Ralph, always wanted to be a cowboy, and so, Ora grew up in that fashion. Ora doesn’t remember a time he wasn’t around rodeo or where he wanted to be a cowboy- there is even a picture of him roping a rooster when he was still in diapers.

While the accolades to Ora’s name are many in rodeo, the cowboy aspect is what drew him to the sport, rather than the desire to compete. All Ora ever wanted to do was rope calves and if it involved a horse, you could count him in. During Ora’s rodeo career, to date, he has tried just about every event for all-around points, with steer roping being his go-to. Some of Ora’s “big wins” include two Cheyenne wins nineteen years apart in 2003 and 2022. He also took home Cheyenne in 2022, has had 3 NFSR qualifications, and has won numerous memorial roping contests.

Ora currently resides in South Dakota with his wife, Jeri, whom he shares a blended family of children Steve, Tyrel, Jordan, and Cortney. Ora plans to compete in rodeo, or at least cowboy, as long as he can.

Past Rodeo Great: Johnny Tibbs

Rodeo Promoter: Dick Ward

Dick Ward – Rancher, Rodeo Contestant, Announcer & Auctioneer. Son of Buck & Florence (LeCompte) Ward, born July 12, 1931, Fort Yates ND-Passed December 7, 1994, at his Ranch near White Horse, SD. As a youngster, he lived on the family ranch 14 miles northwest of Timber Lake. Dick served in the United States Marines from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He married Deloris Ducheneaux August 28, 1957, and had four sons, Tater, Todd, Troy & Marty.

Dick started his announcing career in 1959 for a Saddle Club Field Day in Timber Lake. He donated his talent to countless local 4-H, High School, and Community rodeos. He entertained many crowds with his wit and stories, never missing a lick. No one could present a visualization of the arena happenings like he could. He knew everyone. Seasoned with his jokes and personal comments, the continuous description of events painted a living picture.

Dick and his horse “Wiz” competed in the Calf Roping, Bull Dogging & Team Roping. He collected several honors while competing including SDRA Runner-up Calf Roper 1963, Runner-up Team Roping heeler in 1969 & 1970 (with Keith Annis). Announcer of the Year in 1976. Received a plaque from McLaughlin Rodeo Association in 1987.

Dick was happiest when he was at a rodeo & entertained rodeo audiences in a 5 State area with his ready humor and knowledge about the rodeo contestants and events with his Golden Voice. He enjoyed writing poems and his most famous was his own version of “A Cowboy’s Prayer.”

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Buster Berry Family

Ranching was a way of life for Buster and Mary Lou and their six kids: Deb, Roxanne, Wade, Bruce, Tracy, and Scott (Ote). Ranching around the Scenic area was not only where they lived-it was how they lived. The kids grew up doing everything horseback, including riding horses six miles to a one-room prairie schoolhouse.

Buster wanted to be a rodeo cowboy. As a teenager, Buster helped found the SD State High School Rodeo. He competed in saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling. His greatest legacy is the innumerable number of kids he helped learn the sport of rodeo. Mary Lou was the #1 champion and fan of her family. Their kids’ rodeo honors include: Black Hills State College Rodeo Queen, 2x SDSHSR Barrel Racing Champion, SDSHSR All Around Cowboy, 2x SDSHSR Team Roping Champion, SDRA Steer Wrestling Final Champion, 2x Black Hills Ranch Rodeo Champion, National HSRA Champion Steer Wrestler, and 4x PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestler. The rodeo accomplishments of the Berry family were astride ranch-raised horses, mostly SD born and bred. The horse that dragged a calf to the branding pen on Friday was used for barrel racing on Saturday.

South Dakota remains where the family roots lie. Buster and Mary Lou are laid to rest in a country cemetery overlooking Scenic. The life lessons learned in SD-respect the land, the weather, your mom, and God; be a good neighbor; and take care of your livestock first–are ingrained and passed on through generations today.

Rodeo Animal Athlete: 747 South Point- Owned by Sutton Rodeo Co.

South Point is a sixteen-year-old bay gelding that has excelled in both the Bareback and Saddle Bronc events. He was bred to buck with a dam called Dipping Angel, a daughter of NFR Bareback mare Justin’s Angel and a NFR sire called Justin Boots, an award-winning stud that sired many NFR offspring. South Point was selected to the 2011 WNFR in the Bareback Riding as a four-year-old and in 2017-2022 in the Saddle Bronc event. He was awarded the 2015-2019 and 2021 Badland Circuit Saddle Bronc of the Year. Cowboys love to draw him winning the rounds in Pendleton, OR; Houston, TX; Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, Fort Pierre, SD; Bucking Ball, Gillette, WY; Boyd Gaming Chute Out, Las Vegas, NV; and many PRCA Xtreme Bronc Matches. South Point won rounds at the 2017 WNFR with Jacobs Crawley in Round 3, 2018 with Issac Diaz in Round 32, and 2022 with Chase Brooks in Round 10. Cowboys love to draw him as he consistently wins or places if the contestant makes the ride. South Point was voted 2022 PRCA Top Three Saddle Bronc by the PRCA Saddle Bronc top twenty contestants.

Contact the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 for more information or visit us at http://www.caseytibbs.com .

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo South Dakota Rodeo Center