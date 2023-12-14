Tie-down roper Haven Meged makes NFR history with Round 7 victory

Steer wrestler J.D. Struxness claims Round 5 victory During the 2023 PRCA regular season, steer wrestler J.D. Struxness surpassed the $1 million mark in career earnings. On Tuesday night, he looked like a $1 million man. The Milan, Minn., cowboy stopped the clock in 3.3 seconds to capture the Round 5 crown. With his $30,706 payday, Struxness is second in the world standings with $211,144. Struxness, who joined the PRCA in 2014, is making his fifth appearance at the NFR. "Coming into Round 5, we knew we'd been getting good starts and catching up good," Struxness said. "We had just a few more cleanups on the ground to go through. You know that was the best steer I've had so far, so I was real excited about it coming into tonight. Just knew that we needed to go out and execute and it all came together." Struxness has placed in three of the first five rounds and has earned $88,747 at the NFR. "You know there's nothing better than making a good run out here in Vegas," he said. "With the crowd and the noise that helps you make a good run. Whether it's a 3.3 or a flag on your run, it really gets your blood flowing and fired up. There's no other place like it. The intensity of the crowd gets you excited." Struxness addressed what's ahead on Wednesday. "You know it will be different for out here in Vegas, we've never done that before, but you know we do it all throughout the year, so I don't think it's going to be too big a deal for us," Struxness said. "We'll just take it one steer at a time (Wednesday) and just stay aggressive and do our jobs and hopefully it will be the same deal." Struxness is thrilled to ride into a jam-packed Wednesday with plenty of momentum. "Oh man, it gives you a lot of confidence. Anytime you win a round, you take full advantage of the situation early your confidence goes up and you know you're doing your job well, so you just need to keep rolling," he said. Barrel racer Summer Kosel wins Round 5 with record-breaking run Summer Kosel's first appearance at the Wrangler NFR became more memorable on Tuesday night. The Glenham, S.D., cowgirl clocked a 13.42-second run, breaking the previous Round 5 record of 13.43 seconds while claiming the victory. "It's awesome. It's a huge blessing. I get to hang out with my family in the trailer and my parents are here. It means everything to me," Kosel said. Kosel took a moment to discuss her horsepower. "I bought my pro card in 2017 and took me under her wing," she said. "When I got Apollo, she knew I had an NFR-type horse. She was telling me, 'You need to go and get out of your circuit.' This year was my first time actually going (full-time) and I gave the reigns to Apollo and God, and they just took it." Anytime you win a round, you take full advantage of the situation early your confidence goes up and you know you're doing your job well, so you just need to keep rolling," he said.

Barrel racer Summer Kosel wins Round 5 with record-breaking run

Summer Kosel's first appearance at the Wrangler NFR became more memorable on Tuesday night. The Glenham, S.D., cowgirl clocked a 13.42-second run, breaking the previous Round 5 record of 13.43 seconds while claiming the victory. "It's awesome. It's a huge blessing. I get to hang out with my family in the trailer and my parents are here. It means everything to me," Kosel said. Kosel took a moment to discuss her horsepower. "I bought my pro card in 2017 and Jill Moody took me under her wing," she said. "When I got Apollo, she knew I had an NFR-type horse. She was telling me, 'You need to go and get out of your circuit.' This year was my first time actually going (full-time) and I gave the reigns to Apollo and God, and they just took it." Kosel was also thrilled to get her round buckle at the South Point. "It's going to be so amazing. My family is super excited about it. It will just be a huge blessing to us," Kosel said.

LAS VEGAS – Move over ProRodeo Hall of Famers Trevor Brazile and Cody Ohl and world champion Shad Mayfield .



There’s a new tie-down roper who is the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo record holder – Haven Meged .



The Miles City, Mont., cowboy clocked a lightning fast 6.4-second run to win Round 7 Wednesday night before 17,185 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.



“Honestly, I don’t really know because it happened so fast,” said Meged about his historic run. “I had a good calf and just tried to take full advantage. It’s pretty cool to break an arena record because there’s been a lot of guys here. To be etched in the record books with the best guys in the world who have roped before me, it’s just a dream come true.”

Meged, the 2019 PRCA Tie-Down Roping World Champion, broke the NFR record of 6.5 seconds shared by Ohl (2003); Brazile (2015) and Mayfield (2022). Speaking of Mayfield, he was the next roper to go in Round 7 after Meged and stopped the clock in an amazing 6.1 seconds, but his calf got up, which nullified the run.



“Yeah, I wish they’d let me go first every time honestly,” Meged said. “I don’t like to watch. I would rather go first and set the pace. It was just tough roping tonight with a great set of calves.”



Meged is second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $309,238. Riley Webb leads the standings with $376,086. Meged and Webb are 1-2 in the average as well.



The first two places in the average pay $78,747 and $63,889, respectively.



“Keep my foot on the gas. I’ve been chasing that roping sucker (Webb) all year and the plan is to not let off,” Meged said.



Bull rider Ky Hamilton caps memorable day with Round 7 triumphant



This was a day that bull rider Ky Hamilton changed his narrative in memorable fashion.



Bull rider Ky Hamilton wasn’t supposed to compete in Round 6 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday morning – until he did.



Just 16 hours after losing consciousness and suffering a concussion when he was bucked off in Round 5, Hamilton was back in the yellow bucking chutes Wednesday morning and winning money.



Hamilton split third in Round 6 with his 85.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Love The Grind’s Bouchon.



Hamilton was knocked out during his ride aboard Honeycutt Rodeo’s Bales Hay’s MAGA Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Hamilton, who smacked heads with the bull, was sent to University Medical Center Trauma Center in Las Vegas for evaluation and observation.



That was just the opening act for the Mackay, Australia, cowboy.



In Round 7, Hamilton claimed the victory with an 88-point ride on Duane Kesler’s Alberta Prime Devil’s Advocate. He also was the lone rider on Wednesday night – earning him a $99,053 payday. In total, Hamilton earned $114,654 for his 16 seconds of work in Round 6 and Round 7.



“The doctors pretty much told me I couldn’t get any worse by getting on and riding a bull, so to me, that was a green light,” Hamilton said. “What happened (Tuesday) night is behind me. There is no future in the past and I knew I had two great bulls to ride (Wednesday). I just figured I would go and do my job.”



Hamilton was upbeat when he returned to the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday morning.



“Honestly, I was feeling a lot better this morning than when I walked in there last night,” he said. “I knew within myself that I wasn’t kidding myself if I didn’t go ahead and get on. It was just back to business.”



Hamilton acknowledged he’s driven by a coveted gold buckle.



“This is what I’ve wanted since I’ve started riding,” Hamilton said. “There was nothing getting in the way of that. To come this far and this close, there was no way I wasn’t showing up (Wednesday). Thank you to all my friends and family who were there supporting me at the hospital last night. I couldn’t have done it without them.”



Hamilton, who is seeking his first world title, is leading the world standings with $516,667 and he leads the average with 514.5 points on six head.



Hamilton has won three rounds at the 2023 Wrangler NFR – Round 1 with his 86.5-point ride aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Theodore in Round 1 and Round 4 with an 89-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ Fred.



Hamilton has earned the most of any competitor so far this year’s NFR at $262,502, counting ground money. Hamilton is making his fourth NFR appearance.

