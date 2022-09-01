Tierney, Patterson, others find success steer roping in local events

Single Steer Roping took center stage in the region from August 17-22 in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.

It all started with the Wyoming State Fair rodeo Aug. 17-18. South Dakotan Jess Tierney came away the winner to keep him in the running for a World Championship in 2022. Tierney roped 3 steers in 35.7 seconds to win the average in Douglas. He also placed in 2 of the 3 rounds to net around $2,500 in earnings.

The fast time was turned in by two ropers: Cole Patterson in winning round 3 and John Bland in taking top honors in round 2. Wyoming ropers Taylor Davidson, Ty Tillard and Troy Tillard placed in the average.

On Friday Aug. 19, the guys headed north to the Fallon County County Fair in Baker, Montana where Cowboy state contestant Reo Lohse of Kaycee prevailed. The top 15 ropers competed in Baker for a chance to add to their positions and go to the National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, KS on the first weekend of November. Lohse was the last roper to run in the final round at Baker and his 9.9 time put him 3rd in the round and a full second faster in the average to edge out Texan J. Tom Fisher. The fastest time of the event was Coy Thompson of Whitewood, SD with a 9.5 second run.

Saturday, Aug. 20 was the Badlands Circuit Finals steer roping at the Days of 76 arena in Deadwood. Again Jess Tierney “lit em up” by winning two rounds and the average. Jess was the only roper to qualify on 5 head. Besides winning two rounds he also placed in another and won nearly $4,800. His time of 11.5 in winning round 3 was the fast time of the day. He will lead the Badlands Circuit contingent to rope in Torrington, Wyo next April in the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping.

Sunday and Monday Aug. 21-22 was a Days of 76 sponsored “Stand Alone” steer roping, again drawing nearly all of the top 30 ropers in the PRCA event. Each of the contestants roped twice each day and when the 4 rounds were finished the current World Champion Cole Patterson of Kansas was the winner. Cole was 47.1 on four head to beat his dad, four-time world champion Rocky Patterson who was 47.7. Jess Tierney again was riding on a fast streak. Jess won rounds 1 and 4 and took home nearly $5,000. Cole Patterson’s check was around $4,500. The fastest time of the event was set in round 2 when Texan Dalton Walker posted an 8.9 second run.

Four time world champion Scott Snedecor of Texas leads the 2022 World Title race over Cole Patterson in second and Jess Tierney in third. Rapid City’s Ora Taton is 7th in the world standings. with around four weeks to go til the end of the end of the 2022 season

Following are the steer ropings coming up:

* Walla Walla, Washington Sept. 2-3

* Lewiston, Idaho Sept. 6

* The Pendleton Round Up runs Sept. 13-17

* Amarillo, Texas is September 21

* The finale for the season is in Stephenville, Texas on Sept. 22.

And though its not a PRCA event, the finals of the Wyoming Steer Roping season is held on the 80 acre grass polo field in Big Horn, Wyoming on Labor Day Sunday and Monday, Sept 4-5. This will be the 34th annual Don King Days.