Tilden Hooper surges at North Dakota Roughrider Cup

Life on the bubble isn’t a new experience for Tilden Hooper .



The nine-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier (2008-09, 2011, 2014, 2018-22) has fought his way onto rodeo’s biggest stage in the closing weeks of the season before, and he knows what it takes.



Hooper entered the weekend 22nd in the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings in bareback riding. And he needed to make a move during the North Dakota Rough Rider Cup which took place Sept. 19-21.



The 37-year-old from Carthage, Texas, paired with Macza Pro Rodeo’s OLS Tubs Stevie Nicks on Sunday’s final performance in Mandan, N.D., and he made it count with a 90-point ride to take the win.



“It was better late than never,” Hooper said with a laugh on his way from North Dakota to Texas. “That was just what I needed.”



Sam Petersen and Wacey Schalla finished second at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup with a pair of 88.5-point trips.



Hooper said he got pretty excited and knew he had a chance to climb to the top of the leaderboard when he saw his draw for the event.



“That’s a great horse and she’s been great for a long time,” Hooper said. “I’ve been on her a handful of times. I was probably one of the first guys to get on her when they brought her down here and she was young. I’ve been on her at the NFR once or twice.



“I told somebody earlier, she shows up by my name when I really need her and she hasn’t let me down yet. I’m a pretty big fan of hers.”



The PRORODEO regular season concludes on Sept. 30, and while Hooper still has work to do to crack the coveted Top 15 for the 10th time, he’s familiar with the chase. Hooper moved up to 17th place in the world standings and he’s $2,040 behind Mason Clements who is in 15th. Hooper moved up in the standings thanks to earning $18,119 in Mandan.



“It’s exciting. I love riding at all of these rodeos (at the end of the season), and I’ve done it a lot of times,” Hooper said. “Of the times I’ve made it to the NFR, sometimes it feels easy and you win a bunch all year long. Sometimes you win a bunch in the winter, nothing in the summer and a little in the fall.”



In the midst of scrambling across the country to win enough money to reach the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, it can be difficult to maintain perspective.



Hooper said it’s not do or die, but he enjoys the thrill of chasing every dollar as the time to add to his ledger ticks down.



“In the moment, it’s a little more nerve-racking,” Hooper said. “But when you look back at it, the times where it comes down to the last weekend and you get it done, it’s a pretty sweet feeling. I’m just thankful to have that chance again.”



Hooper will compete in the Pasadena (Texas) Livestock Show & Rodeo this week. And after all the numbers are finalized, he hopes to reach the lucrative Cinch Playoff Governor’s Cup presented by Texas Precious Metals from Sept. 26-28 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The rodeo has a $1.4 million purse.



Other winners at the $507,006 PRORODEO Playoff Series Rodeo included steer wrestler Gavin Soileau (3.8 seconds); team ropers Andrew Ward /Jake Long (4.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan (89.5-point ride on C5 Rodeo’s Shattered Lunatic); tie-down ropers Riley Pruitt and Blane Cox (8.1 seconds each); barrel racer Austyn Tobey (18.06 seconds); and bull rider Ky Hamilton (89-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Sneaky Situation).

Tilden Hooper claimed champion honors in the bareback riding event at the North Dakota Roughrider cup held in Mandan Sept. 19-21. Chuck Minor for PRCA | Courtesy photo Screen-Shot-2025-09-30-at-11.22.47-AM

North Dakota Roughrider Cup results

Mandan, N.D., Sept. 19-21

All-around cowboy: Wacey Schalla, $12,079, bareback riding and bull riding.

Bareback riding: 1. Tilden Hooper, 90 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Ols Tubs Stevie, $18,119; 2. (tie) Sam Petersen and Wacey Schalla, 88.5, $12,079 each; 4. (tie) Jacek Frost, Nick Pelke and Jess Pope, 88, $4,630 each; 7. (tie) Kade Sonnier and Rocker Steiner, 87.5, $2,114 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Gavin Soileau, 3.8 seconds, $9,447; 2. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Will Lummus, 4.0, $7,873 each; 4. (tie) Joe Nelson and J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $5,983 each; 6. Cash Robb, 4.2, $5,038; 7. Marc Joiner, 4.3, $4,409; 8. (tie) Jesse Brown, Riley Duvall and Mike McGinn, 4.4, $3,149 each; 11. (tie) Tucker Allen and Scott Guenthner, 4.6, $2,047 each; 13. (tie) Cody Devers and Sawyer Strand, 4.8, $1,102 each; 15. Bridger Anderson, 4.9, $630.

Team roping: 1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 4.7 seconds, $9,798 each; 2. Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott, 4.8, $8,491; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 4.9, $7,185 each; 5. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.1, $5,879; 6. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.3, $5,225; 7. (tie) Tee McLeod/Paden Bray and Aaron Tsinigine/Coleby Payne, 5.5, $4,246 each; 9. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 5.6, $3,266; 10. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 6.4, $2,613; 11. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 9.3, $2,286; 12. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 9.7, $1,960; 13. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 9.9, $1,306; 14. Devon McDaniel/Chris Young, 10.0, $980; 15. Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn, 10.9, $653.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Damian Brennan, 89.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Shattered Lunati, $17,935; 2. (tie) Kade Bruno, Logan Hay and Statler Wright, 89, $10,163 each; 5. Cash Wilson, 88, $4,185; 6. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Coleman Shallbetter, Q Taylor and Zeke Thurston, 87, $1,794 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Blane Cox and Riley Pruitt, 8.1 seconds, $9,146 each; 3. Kincade Henry, 8.4, $7,840; 4. Tom Crouse, 8.6, $6,533; 5. Cash Hooper, 8.7, $5,880; 6. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Marcos Costa, 9.0, $4,900 each; 8. (tie) Tyler Calhoun and Macon Murphy, 9.3, $3,593 each; 10. Bo Pickett, 9.4, $2,613; 11. Riley Mason Webb, 9.6, $2,287; 12. Ryan Jarrett, 9.8, $1,960; 13. Ty Moser, 9.9, $1,307; 14. Cole Clemons, 10.2, $980; 15. Shane Hanchey, 11.0, $653.

Barrel racing: 1. Austyn Tobey, 18.06 seconds, $12,938; 2. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Katelyn Scott, 18.18, $10,027 each; 4. Halyn Lide, 18.20, $7,763; 5. Wenda Johnson, 18.36, $6,469; 6. Katie Halbert, 18.44, $4,528; 7. Andrea Busby, 18.69, $3,235; 8. Ashley Day, 18.70, $2,588; 9. Julie Plourde, 18.71, $2,264; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 18.81, $1,941; 11. McKenna Coronado, 18.84, $1,617; 12. Michelle Alley, 18.87, $1,294.

Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 89 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sneaky Situation, $17,907; 2. Scott Wells, 86, $13,729; 3. Colton Coffman, 85.5, $10,147; 4. Jordan Spears, 85, $6,566; 5. (tie) Jesse Petri, Trevor Reiste, Clayton Sellars and Ethan Skogquist, 83.5, $2,835 each.

Total payoff: $507,006. Stock contractor: Dakota Rodeo. Sub-Contractors: Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co, Macza Pro Rodeo, Smith Pro Rodeos, J Bar J and C5 Rodeo. Rodeo Secretary: Penny Walton. Officials: Scot Quick, Carl Burkholder, Lane Peterson and Mark McKinlay. Timers: Shelly Baumann and Rowena Nelson. Announcers: Andy Stewart and Scott Grover. Specialty Act: Dalton Morris. Bullfighters: Richard Ratley and Layton Woodbury. Clown/Barrelman: Dalton Morris. Flankmen: Tyson Fowler and Sylvan La Cross. Chute Boss: J.R. Scott. Pickup Men: Ryan Hanna, Denton Good and Brandon Hatzenbuhler. Music Director: Jacob Narducci. Photographer: Chuck Miner.

