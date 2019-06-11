‘Timeless’ Brings $27,000 for Hereford Youth and Research

Special live auction at “The Brand” Marketing Summit raises nearly $50,000 for the HYFA and the HRF.

In true Team Hereford fashion, supporters of the breed banded together to raise $47,350 to benefit the Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) and the Hereford Research Foundation (HRF).

“Timeless,” a graphite original drawing done by acclaimed artist Dino Cornay, headlined the special live auction held June 3 at Howl at the Moon in downtown Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with “The Brand” Marketing Summit. As auctioneer Lander Nicodemus led the chant, buyers Barber Ranch, Channing, Texas; Bill King Ranch, Moriarty, N.M.; Colyer Herefords & Angus, Bruneau, Idaho; and Cottonwood Springs, Cedar, Mich., teamed up to place the winning bid for $27,000. The syndicate graciously donated the drawing to be hung in the American Hereford Association (AHA) headquarters in Kansas City.

Cornay, accompanied by his cousin, Jeff Cornay, who traveled from their hometown of Folsom, N.M., to be present for the auction, was humbled at the enthusiasm shown for the drawing and for the cause.

“I am extremely honored to be the artist selected for this project portraying a great breed of cattle and to have worked with some fabulous people, including the directors and those that purchased the art,” Cornay says. “It is also an honor to be part of a great scholarship program for our young leaders and to have the original drawing hanging at the national Hereford headquarters in Kansas City.”

Cornay’s drawing effortlessly depicts the permanent stamp the Hereford breed has placed on the beef industry, bringing to life a horned and polled Hereford bull with a young calf to illustrate the generations of history and progress within the breed.

Lots 2 and 3, two giclées of the original, found homes with EE Ranches, Dallas, and Flying S Herefords, Dallas. Circle H Herefords, Dalhart, Texas, claimed Lot 3A, the number one print from the limited edition of the original.

Other items sold were: two director’s chairs donated by Classic Leather Designs and purchased by Everhart Farms, Waldron, Ind., and Holden Herefords, Valier, Mont.; two AHA branded hides purchased by Olsen Ranches, Harrisburg, Neb., and Mohican Polled Hereford Farms, Glenmont, Ohio; and an AHA branding iron purchased by Dudley Bros Herefords, Comanche, Texas.

“The support of our breeders to continue educational, leadership, scholarship and research opportunities for Hereford youth was once again highlighted,” says Amy Cowan, AHA director of youth activities. “Please help us in saying thank you to those who bid and purchased to allow future generations to uphold the tradition of the Hereford brand.”

–American Hereford Association