Timely maintenance helps prevent baler fires

Parts of North Dakota are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, while other areas have been receiving adequate rainfall. Regardless of moisture conditions, baler fires are still occurring.

“It seems odd to think about the risk of baler fires right now, as the grass is still green in many areas where hay is still being harvested,” says Tom Clays, North Dakota Forest Service director. “However, the amount of ‘fuel’ or biomass out there in the ditches, meadows and Conservation Reserve Program areas is substantial this year. There’s enough ‘fuel’ out there that can easily catch fire with just one spark and quickly become out of control.”

Timely baler maintenance is key to preventing dangerous baler fires.

“A common cause of baler fires is mechanical issues, primarily problems with roller bearings found within the baler,” says Angie Johnson, North Dakota State University Extension farm and ranch safety specialist. “The roller bearings inside the baler can easily become damaged due to wear and extended use.”



An infrared thermometer can alert farmers of dangerous temperature spikes at the bearings. NDSU photo



Once the bearings are damaged, they become dangerously hot and can start a fire inside the baler chamber.

As the haying season shifts into more mature and drier grasses, including the baling of small grain straw, these types of fuels can burn quickly and spread over a large area.

“We have to remember that there is a tremendous amount of friction and static that is building up during baling. Add that combination of friction and static electricity or a mechanical failure on the baler with extremely dry hay, and you have the perfect recipe for a fire,” says Johnson.

To prevent baler fires this haying season, Johnson recommends conducting a visual assessment by walking around the baler when both the baler and tractor are shut off. Performing preventative measures, including daily maintenance when in active use, can help producers maintain their equipment for peak performance, reduce repairs and prevent equipment fires.

When assessing the rollers and belts inside the baler, the chamber door of the baler may need to remain open.

“Always make sure the chamber door is in the lock position by manually shifting the lever to the lock position,” says Johnson. “By locking the chamber door open, you prevent the possibility of the chamber door closing on you if the hydraulics of the chamber door fail.”

During the visual assessment of the baler, Johnson suggests the following items to consider:

Inspect bearings, chains, hoses and belts for wear and replace worn parts.

Remove excess net wrap and or twine pieces that may have accumulated around the rollers.

Look for purple discoloration on the shields of the baler where the roller bearings are located, as this could be a sign of a “hot spot” on the baler. These “hot spots” are indicators that the bearing might be wearing out and needs to be replaced.

Check for belts that may have become loose around the rollers. If a belt becomes too loose, the belt will start slipping on the rollers, causing friction. That friction can allow for dust particles, loose material and the bale developing inside the baler chamber to ignite.

Lubricate chains, gears and bearings following the recommended lubrication instruction schedule from the baler’s operator manual. The operator’s manual for the baler will provide the best maintenance schedule.

Use an air compressor to blow dry matter, such as leaves, dust and plant stems, off the baler after every 50 to 75 bales.

An infrared heat thermometer is an inexpensive tool ($20 to $40) found at local farm and ranch supply stores, and it can help prevent baler fires.

“Using an infrared heat thermometer is a great tool to help monitor the temperature of your baler’s roller bearings,” says Johnson. “Take the time during a stretch break while baling to use the thermometer to check the temperature of your baler’s roller bearings. If you see a temperature spike with one or more bearings, it is time to stop and get the bearing replaced before your baler becomes damaged and catches fire.”

Producers should also carry a fire extinguisher and make sure it is full and working correctly, says Johnson.

In addition, producers should let others know their plans before going out to bale hay so someone can check on them to make sure they are OK if they don’t return when expected. This also means carrying a fully charged cellphone while baling.

In the event of a fire, immediately call 911. Firefighters can help contain the fire quickly and lessen the extent of the damage.

As Johnson puts it, “A baler can be replaced. You can’t.”

–NDSU Extension