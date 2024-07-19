Title: Forest Management is a Bear

Smoky the Bear is right when he says, “Only you can prevent forest fires.” However, sometimes starting a fire, literally and figuratively, is the best way to prevent one. As it turns out, forest management is a complex dance where nature takes the lead and people do their best to keep in time with the beat.

Out of the 2.2 billion acres that make up the land mass of the United States, roughly 800 million of those acres are covered by natural and manmade forest. Protecting those natural resources is vital for the future of every industry under the sun. Making that happen takes a concentrated effort for a wide variety of individuals and entities.

“In the last 20 years, 12.5 million acres have burned,” said Peter Kolb who is an extension forester for Montana State University. “From about 1940 through 1980 we had one of the longest stretches of cool weather and wet conditions across the Northwest United States. Then in the mid-1980s we went into a dryer, warmer phase and trees became water stressed and dried out. As a result, fires have been much more expansive and burned hotter and faster.”

In most areas, forests naturally grew very dense because there was enough moisture for trees to regenerate on their own. Follow that with more than 40 years of dry conditions and it’s a perfect storm for a stray spark or a rogue lightning strike to cause significant devastation across the landscape.

Reducing fuel load is at the forefront of any forest management plan. Typically, that looks like commercial logging operations but there’s a lot more going into the equation to keep these intricate systems thriving.

“The anti-management strategy wants to rely entirely on nature that operates on a boom-and-bust cycle which can easily take 10,000 years to complete,” Kolb explained of what most self-proclaimed environmentalists demand.

Kolb considers himself an environmentalist as he works directly with landowners and industry partners to make decisions about forests that are both sustainable and ecologically sound for the long run.

“There are two trains of thought at work between what most people would consider an environmentalist and myself,” Kolb said. “The anti-management group believes that forests are best left alone because they have existed for thousands of years without a whole lot of human interference. They view logging trees as something of an insult to these natural processes–that we’re disrupting them.”

While they’re correct that logging trees is “a disturbance,” they’re forgetting that a lightning strike that starts a fire, for example, is also a disturbance to the cycle. Under the right conditions both can either be disruptive or beneficial for what humans want out of a forest. Actively managing a forest to reduce the fuel load allows nature to do its job more efficiently while also protecting the people who rely on that land for their livelihood and the surrounding communities.

“People tend to think that logging a forest means we’re going to thin and harvest an entire area but that’s not necessarily true anymore,” Kolb said. “Historically, forest management was a little bit like intensive agriculture where we harvested everything and then replaced that with fast growing trees. Admittedly, that wasn’t environmentally friendly, we need to work with nature and within the natural processes of each specific area.”

The question Kolb and his peers strive to find answers for: how can we benefit both nature and the local economy that lives in the area?

During Montana’s 2024 fire season briefing, Governor Greg Gianforte urged all stake holders to collaborate on their active forest management strategies.

“Wildfires are a landscape phenomenon and there are different owners across those landscapes,” Kolb explained. “We have different entities that deal with wildfires that only work on protecting forests or protecting buildings, but because wildfires are a landscape phenomenon we need to make sure all the resources are working together.”

The type of collaboration Governor Gianforte called for, Kolb compared to the different branches of the U.S. military. Each one plays a key role in protecting national security. Each piece is important for the success of the whole.

Land under Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) protection kept 96% of wildfires to 10 acres or less in 2023. It’s a testament to their fire preparation and the success of ongoing active forest management. Continuously adding more acres to the forest management agenda only helps improve this success rate.

“Using all of our resources well might look like allowing wildfires to burn in places that need it while keeping it away from other places that we don’t want to burn,” Kolb said. “If we thin a forest, we can get more snow landing on the ground and melting into the watershed. That’s why forest management in the right places has such a huge impact on things. It’s a very complicated process figuring out where treatments will provide the best effect for both nature and humans. By emulating historical natural processes at appropriate scales for our current climate we are providing for all the organisms in these environments while improving the landscape and natural resources for the human race at the same time. Restricting forest treatments to Wildland-Urban Interface eliminates our ability to promote more diverse and resilient forests across all landscapes.”

The same landscape and fire damage as photo 1 from a different angle that shows a natural forest where harvesting resulted in a diverse mosaic of tree species and age groupings. Photo courtesy of Peter Kolb, MSU Extension DiverseForest2

A natural forest that lost its diverse tree species and age mosaic after the Black Cat fire. Photo courtesy of Peter Kolb, MSU Extension DiverseForest