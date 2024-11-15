National Weather Service consolidates winter watches, warnings and advisory terms

The National Weather Service’s goal is to clarify messages that flash across screens all over the U.S. when weather events hit. Discussions began back in 2011 that ultimately led to the project kicking off in 2014 and now, ten years later, winter weather terms are getting a facelift.

Cold is cold but sometimes that word doesn’t get the message across when it’s downright frigid. The history of the terms previously used to warn the public about dangerous winter conditions is all but unwritten. Nobody knows when the terms first got used, but now plenty will remember when they were dropped from common weather terminology.

“For decades the weather service has used the watch, warning and advisory system to alert the public about potentially dangerous weather conditions,” said Jessica Lee who is a public weather services program coordinator for the National Weather Service. “We’ve been collecting data and working with regional partners to inform these changes. The National Weather Service Hazard Simplification Project is a way to make our messaging clearer and emphasize that cold is dangerous with or without wind.”

Effective October 1, 2024, the following terms have changed for all National Weather Service programs and their allied partners:

Wind Chill Watch = Extreme Cold Watch

Wind Chill Warning = Extreme Cold Warning

Wind Chill Advisory = Cold Weather Advisory

Hard Freeze Watch = Freeze Watch

Hard Freeze Warning = Freeze Warning

“In many ways the system has been effective in protecting life and property,” Lee explained. “Through the course of this simplification project, we have found that people are confused by some of the terminology.”

Sometimes issuing a wind chill watch, warning or advisory wasn’t enough to inform the public about just how dangerous the weather can get outside. Simplifying terms, for all types of watches and warnings, will ideally create a more immediate and appropriate response from the public.

Cold weather terms are not the only weather service products getting updated. In November 2021, the five different types of flood warnings were reduced to just one: flood advisory. And back in December of 2019, small watercraft terminology experienced a similar facelift.

“We’ve put a lot of effort behind these changes, and it takes a lot of time to get all the systems updated and make sure that we’re communicating properly with our partners so they’re ready to receive them when the time comes,” Lee said. “This spring we’ll be updating our heat warnings as well. We want each one of our products to be easy to understand and communicate a clear message quickly. We think these changes will accomplish that.”

Every March the NWS publishes a notice going over any upcoming changes. This gives their partners the opportunity to update their system and have a 30-foot view of what’s coming down the pike.

While you’ll no longer see a wind chill warning pop up on your screen during the nightly news, the term itself isn’t going away.

“While the product names are being adjusted, we will still have the ability to transmit messages about the temperature, wind chill and hard freezes,” Lee added. “We want to start with one simplified message and then communicate more details to clarify why, for example, we issued an extreme cold warning.”

Weather patterns are slowly evolving but how the NWS predicts, tracks and communicates about it is progressing quickly.

“This is all part of an effort to modernize our watch, warning and advisory services,” Lee said. “Previously we had far too many products to choose from. This simplification project is geared towards making the language easy to understand for everyone.”

While many products have already been altered and others are on the docket, two items of interest always seem to cause confusion when the spring months roll around: watch versus warning.

As a reminder:

Watch: indicates potential for severe weather to develop. No immediate action is required but remain weather aware.

Warning: Issued when severe weather is happening in your area. It’s time to act to protect your life and property.

“All types of weather events can be dangerous and potentially life threatening,” Lee said. “If we can help people understand that more quickly by updating the terms we use, then we’re doing our job. And hopefully in doing that we can better help people protect themselves, their families and their property.”

To learn more about the National Weather Service or to find region-specific weather information, visit http://www.weather.gov .