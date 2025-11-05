Tjelde named director of NDSU Williston Research Extension Center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Tyler Tjelde has been named director of the North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center (WREC).

In his new role, Tjelde will provide leadership and administrative oversight for the center’s agricultural research and Extension programs.

“The WREC plays a key role in advancing dryland and irrigated crop production practices for northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana,” says Tjelde. “My former position as the WREC dryland irrigation agronomist allowed me to work closely with producers and researchers to find practical, research-based solutions. I look forward to building on that collaboration in this new leadership role.”

As director, Tjelde will oversee the center’s staff, research and educational initiatives, and collaborations with other NDSU faculty, Extension specialists and partner agencies. He will guide the development of innovative, science-based programs that address the needs of area producers and communities, including work focused on crop variety evaluation and improvement, plant disease management, cropping systems and foundation seed production.

“The Williston Research Extension Center has a long tradition of serving North Dakota agriculture through applied research and outreach,” says Marlen Eve, North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station assistant director of field operations. “Tyler’s experience and leadership will continue that legacy and support the success of farmers, ranchers and communities across the region.”

Tjelde earned a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed science from NDSU in 2003 and a master’s degree in agronomy from Iowa State University in 2010.

Tjelde began serving in this new role on Sept. 15.

Tyler Tjelde, new director of the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, will provide leadership and administrative oversight for the center’s agricultural research and Extension programs. NDSU photo image-2

–NDSU Extension