TJS Red Angus 12th Annual “Red Truck” Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2020
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages:
86 Red Angus Bulls – $5,122
10 Black Bulls – $2,875
61 Bred Heifers – $1,711
TJS Red Angus brought a large offering of age-advantaged bulls and females to town for the 12th Annual “Red Truck” Sale, held at Buffalo Livestock Auction in Buffalo, Wyoming, Friday February 7, 2020. TJS Red Angus has built a program with the commercial man in mind by focusing on genetic traits that help increase the bottom line and providing great customer service. Congratulations to the Shick family and crew on a great sale!
Lot 2 at $11,500, TJS DARKHORSE F005, 4/21/18, 9 MILE FRANCHISE 6305 x TJS SADIE C242, sold to C-T Red Angus, Manhattan, Montana.
Lot 5 at $11,000, TJS GATE KEEPER F106, 5/3/18, BADLANDS CINCHED 521C x TJS LARKABA B137, sold to Bieber Red Angus, Leola, South Dakota.
Lot 7 at $10,000, TJS MERLOT F275, 5/21/18, RED U2 MALBEC 1925D x TJS MS DESIGN A044, sold to Dana Fitzhugh, Douglas, Wyoming.
Lot 1 at $9500, TJS JACKPOT F145, 5/6/18, 9 MILE FRANCHISE 6305 x TJS DIAMOND B114, sold to Dwyer Red Angus, Sidney, Montana.
Lot 37 at $9250, CJS FRANCHIS F444, 6/24/18, 9 MILE FRANCHISE 6305 x DUNN DAISY J B436, sold to Dwyer Red Angus, Sidney, Montana.
Top Registered Female:
Lot 156 at $3500, TJS RED STAR D154, 5/16/18, LEACHMAN PLEDGE A2827 x TJS RED STAR Y311, sold to Jocko Valley Cattle Company, Arlee, Montana.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
$1725 x 50 Head