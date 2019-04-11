TK Angus 2019 Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 3, 2019

Location: Sale at the ranch, near Wood Lake, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

96 Angus Bulls – $3,285

Recommended Stories For You

Drizzling rain and mud greeted Tim and Kim Marlatt & Family for the 33rd Annual TK Angus Spring Bull Sale. With the weather and conditions as they were, the crowd was smaller than past years. As usual, the bulls in the sale were thick and powerful, with many calving ease bulls in the mix.

Top Selling bull was lot 1 at $11,500. T K President F32, DOB: 1/19/2018. SIRE: S A V President 6847; MGS: S A V Renown 3439. He sold to LBS Angus, Fortuna, ND.

Lot 5 at $11,500 was T K Renown F184, DOB: 2/12/2018. SIRE: S A V Renown 3439; MGS: Connealy Spring Break. He sold to CC Angus, Dunning, NE.

Lot 7 at $9,500 was T K Renown F158, DOB: 1/1/2018. SIRE: S A V Renown 3439; MGS: Connealy Contractor. He sold to Jon Clark, Etna, WY.

Lot 33 at $9,500 was T K Stunner F105, DOB: 2/4/2018. SIRE: Musgrave 316 Stunner; MGS: Connealy Contractor. He sold to Mike Peter, O'Neill, NE.

Lot 149 at $7,500 was T K Prosperity E407, DOB: 9/12/2017. SIRE: T K Prosperity Z429; MGS: S A V Prosperity 9131. He sold to Royce Daugherty, Alliance, NE.

Lot 47 at $7,000 was T K Sensation F156, DOB: 1/8/2018. SIRE: S A V Sensation F156; MGS: T K platinum Z750. He sold to Jon Clark, Etna, WY.