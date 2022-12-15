TK Angus 39th Bull And Female Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Dec. 5, 2022

Location: Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages: TK Angus



Sale Averages:

157 Yrlg. Bulls – $7,191

149 Bred Cows – $4,045

176 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,905

306 Head Total – $5,659



Sale day for TK Angus brought together a great set of bulls and bred females for the offering. The crowd on hand filled the seats and made for a great sale day.

Top Bulls:

Lot 2 T K Goalkeeper sired by Baldridge SR Goalkeeper Sold for $25,000 to Mason Angus – Anselmo, NE.



Lot 3 T K Linebacker J233 Sired T K Linebacker F672 sold for $18,000 to Lydon Smith – NE.



Lot 147 T K Undisputed J105 Sired by Freys Undisputed Sold for $13,500 to LBS Angus – ND.



Lot 17 T K Steamboat J585 Sired by T K Steamboat D307 Sold for $11,750 to Stone Land and Cattle – NM.





Top Bred Cows:



Lot 200 T K Miss Katee H951 Sired by T K Steamboat D307 Sold for $19,000 to Arrowsmith Red Angus – NE.



Lot 249 T K Tesa J60 Sired by SAV Downpour 8794 Sold for $15,000 to Mike Jones – KY.



Lot 202 T K Edella C615 Sired by SAV Renown 3439 Sold for $13,000 to Arrowsmith Red Angus – NE.



Lot 230 T K Edella H439 Sired by SAV Downpour 8749 Sold for $11,000 to Dave Johnson – NE

