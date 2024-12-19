TK Angus 41st Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: December 16, 2024



Location: At the ranch – Valentine, Neb.



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

149 Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,662

29 Two-Year-Old Red Angus Bulls – $6,198



21 Registered Bred Heifers – $6,880

31 Registered Bred Cows – $5,572



It was another successful day for the Marlatt family & TK Angus in Valentine, NE. There was very active bidding on the spring bred females and bulls all the way to the end. This year also featured a stout offering from Arrowsmith Red Angus. Their black and red angus 2-year-old bulls were well received. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale.



Lot 34 – $15,000. TK Steamboat L211 ; DOB: 8/14/23 ; Sire: TK Steamboat H664 ; MGS: Musgrave 316 Stunner. Sold to Casey Payer of Wagner, South Dakota.



Lot 52 – $15,000. TK Downpour L293 ; DOB: 8/14/23 ; Sire: SAV Downpour 8794 ; MGS: SAV Circuit Breaker 7136. Sold to Lynden Smith of Hay Springs, Nebraska.



Lot 10 – $15,000. TK Goat L463 ; DOB: 8/24/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; MGS: TK Renown D518. Sold to LBS Angus of Fortuna, North Dakota.



Lot 8 – $15,000. TK Goat L118 ; DOB: 8/17/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; MGS: TK Platinum Z682. Sold to Kyle Wyly of Fort Pierre, South Dakota.



Lot 48 – $14,250. TK Steamboat L900 ; DOB: 8/20/23 ; Sire: TK Steamboat D307 ; MGS: SAV Circuit Breaker 7136. Sold to Zane and Susan Connell of Hyannis, Nebraska.



Lot 12 – $14,000. TK Goat L441 ; DOB: 8/17/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; MGS: TK Stunner F300. Sold to Zane and Susan Connell of Hyannis, Nebraska.



Lot 5 – $14,000. TK Goat L341 ; DOB: 8/24/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; MGS: TK Renown D518. Sold to Dunbar Ranch of Oelrichs, South Dakota.



Lot 3 – $14,000. TK Goat L764 ; DOB: 6/20/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; MGS: TK Stunner F300. Sold to Randy Fanssen of Amelia, Nebraska.



Lot 126 – $14,000. TK Renown L150 ; DOB: 9/2/23 ; Sire: TK Renown D518 ; MGS: TK Prosperity Z429. Sold to Jim and Nancy Swett of Burwell, Nebraska.



Top Bred Heifers

Lot 193 – $20,000. STO Karen L352 ; DOB: 1/29/23 ; Sire: Schiefelbein Goat 271 ; Bred to: Basin True Grit. Sold to Mike Jones of Smith Grove, Kentucky.



Lot 213 – $13,000. TK Tesa K591 ; DOB: 8/10/22 ; Sire: TK Steamboat D307 ; Bred to; Musgrave Impact. Sold to Todd and Stacey Adamson of Cody, Nebraska.



Top Bred Cows

Lot 190 – $8,500. TK Eileen Bar H959 ; DOB: 8/26/20 ; Sire: SAV Downpour 8794 ; Bred to: Musgrave Impact. Sold to Brandon Rock of Long Valley, South Dakota.



Lot 215 – $8,500. TK Tesa H817 ; DOB: 8/25/20 ; Sire: TK Steamboat D307 ; Bred to: SAV Thrust 2959. Sold to Brandon Rock of Long Valley, South Dakota.



Lot 214 – $8,500. TK Tesa H424 ; DOB: 10/8/20 ; Sire: Mohnen Worldwide 2617 ; Bred to: Musgrave Impact. Sold to Peterson Angus of Buffalo, Wyoming.







