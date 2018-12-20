TK Angus Fall Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 11, 2018

Location: The ranch, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

143 Bulls – $4,973

52 Registered females – $3,123

Tim and Kim Marlatt and family offered another great set of sping and fall yearling Angus bulls for their annual fall production sale. This sale had been postponed from Dec. 3 because of the early December snowstorm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in Central South Dakota and Nebraska.

The top selling bull of the day was lot 89, TK Cowboy Up E710, an 8/23/17 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 selling to LBS Angus, ND.

Lot 43, TK Renown E475, an 8/25/17 son of SAV Renown 3439 sold to CC Ranch, NE for $12,500.

Lot 180, TK Brickhouse E896, an 8/31/17 son of Baldridge Brickhouse A011 sold to LBS Angus, ND for $11,000.

The top female was lot 222, TK Blackbird E122, a 2/5/17 daughter of SAV Renown 3439 bred to Musgrave 316 Stunner for a Feb. 2019 calf sold to Promised Land Livestock, NE for $8,000.

Lot 243, TK Tesa TW E121, a 2/6/17 daughter of SAV Renown 3439 bred to Musgrave 316 Stunner for a Jan. 2019 calf to Promised Land Livestock at $7,000.

Lot 223, TK Eileen Bar D384, an 8/30/16 daughter of SAV Renown 3439 sold bred to Musgrave 316 Stunner sold to Promised Land Livestock at $6,500