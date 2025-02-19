TNT Simmentals

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 14, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Lehr, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

78 Black Bulls: $13,462

41 Red Bulls: $10,037

119 Bulls Total: $12,282

It was a Valentines Day to remember for the TNT crew to host their 40th Annual “Explosive Difference” Simmental Bull Sale. The enthusiasm of the current cattle market seemed to be the main topic as a record turn out of cattlemen filled the TNT sale barn up. The bulls were well received from purebred and commercial cattlemen alike. Congratulations on having a tremendous sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 23: $65,000. TNT M486, 3-10-24 (Black) son of Clemson Elite 41J x TNT Miss J112; sold to Kunkel Simmentals of New Salem, ND.

LOT 7: $50,000. TNT M506, 3-13-24 (Black) son of TNT Assurance J455 x TNT Miss F567; sold to Bell Simmentals of Fordville, ND.

LOT 14: $40,000. TNT M713, 3-17-24, (Black) son of Clemson Elite 41J x TNT Miss E178; sold to Healy Simmentals of Irene, SD.

LOT 2: $32,000. TNT M476, 3-8-24, (Black) son of Clemson Elite 41J x TNT Miss J170; sold to Traxinger Simmentals of Houghton, SD.

LOT 69: $29,000. TNT M492, 3-10-24 (Black) son of Connealy Commerce x TNT Miss G114; sold to Quandt Cattle Co. of Oakes, ND.

LOT 61: $26,000. TNT M442, 3-3-24 (Black) son of TNT Exemplify K508 x TNT Miss G172; sold to Joe Wagner of Brandon, MN.

LOT 53: $25,000. TNT M706, 3-16-24 (Black) son of TNT Assurance J455 x TNT Miss G185; sold to Kjelgaard Simmentals of McHenry, ND.

LOT 88: $23,000. TNT M531, 3-15-24 (Red) son of KS Calibrate K209 x TNT Miss H141; sold to Kenner Simmentals of Leeds, ND.

Sale host Shannon Erbele introduces the family.

The bull pens were busy ahead of the sale.