TNT Simmentals 38th Annual Bull Sale

Shanon Erbele welcomes eveyone to TNT Simmentals.

Shanon Erbele welcomes eveyone to TNT Simmentals.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2023



Location: Lehr, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

106 yearling bulls $9,736

64 black bulls $11,051

42 red bulls $7,732





The Erbele Family held their 38th annual Simmental bull sale at the ranch near Lehr, ND on Feb 10. A large crowd of repeat customers as well as many new faces were in attendance. The TNT crew works hard to raise high performance bulls that will work for both commercial and purebred operations. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS. Lot 20 $30,000, TNT K468, 3-11-23, son of TNT CONVERGENCE F380 X TNT MISS F579 to Trade Wind Ranch, Tioga ND.

Lot 63 $30,000, TNT K508, 3-16-23, son of TNT CONVERGENCE F380 X TNT MISS F126 to Crosshair Simmentals, Dawson, ND.

Lot 53 $22,500, TNT K438, 3-8-23, son of GIBBS SOUTHERN COMFORT 7056E X TNT MISS E189 to Joe Wagner Brandon MN; Lot 21 $21,000, TNT K470, 3-11-23, son of GIBBS 7382E BROAD RANGE X TNT MISS H196 to Michael Kjelgaard, McHenry, ND.

Lot 11 $19,000, TNT K463, 3-11-23, son of HOOKS EAGLE 6E X TNT MISS F567 to Quandt Bros, Oakes, ND.

Lot 64 $18,000, TNT K524, 3-19-23, son of GIBBS SOUTHERN COMFORT 7056E X TNT MISS E188 to Crosshair Simmentals, Dawson, ND.

Lot 48 $18,000, TNT K601, 2-27-23, son of BAR CK AVENGER 9023G X TNT MISS G118 to Daniel Moch, Braddock, ND.

Lot 31 $17,000, TNT K430, 3-7-23, son of GIBBS 7056E SOUTHERN COMFORT X TNT MISS E254 to Trade Winds Ranch, Tioga, ND.

Lot 59 $17,000, TNT K494, 3-15-23, son of GIBBS 7056E SOUTHERN COMFORT X TNT G120 to Keith Hochhalter, Ashley, ND.

Shanon Erbele welcomes eveyone to TNT Simmentals.

Shanon Erbele welcomes eveyone to TNT Simmentals.

Stewert Nielson has been buying TNT bulls for over 25 yrs.

Stewert Nielson has been buying TNT bulls for over 25 yrs.