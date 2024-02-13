TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 02/09/2024

Location: at the ranch by Lehr ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 116 Bulls Avg $10,371; 69 Black Bulls Avg $11,870; 47 Red Bulls Avg $8,170



It was a great day for TNT Simmentals 39th Annual Production Sale. TNT bulls have made a statement across the country for being big, stout and powerful. The kind of bulls that add extra pay weight and sire market topping calves. Customer satisfaction is the backbone of the TNT operation. Congratulations on a tremendous sale. Top selling bulls LOT 70 TNT L406 3-2-23 son of Millars Duke 816 x TNT Miss G172 to Trade Wind Ranch Tioga ND for $42,000; LOT 15 TNT L436 3-9-23 son of TNT Assurance J455 x TNT Miss A99 to Kenner Simmentals Leeds ND for $32,000; LOT 16 TNT L683 3-10-23 son of TNT Assurance J455 x TNT Miss F143 to Traxinger Simmentals Houghton SD and Art Rode Bismarck ND for $30,000; LOT 58 TNT L496 3-16-23 son of Connealy Craftsman x TNT Miss E231 to Trade Wind Ranch Tioga ND for $27,500; LOT 30 TNT L424 3-7-23 son of TNT Convergence F380 x TNT Miss f136 to Michael & Bruce Kjelgaard McHenry ND for $25,000; LOT 61 TNT L719 3-18-23 son of Bar CK Avenger 9023G x TNT Miss G118 to Daniel Moch Braddock ND for $23,000; LOT 63 TNT L671 3-6-23 son of Millars Duke 816 x TNT Miss J174 to Crosshair Simmentals Dawson ND for $22,500; LOT 51 TNT L672 3-7-23 son of TNT Comfort Zone J328 x TNT Miss J188 to Joe Wagner Brandon SD for $21,000