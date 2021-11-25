Tobin Joins NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center

Colin Tobin has joined North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC) as an animal scientist.

Tobin’s research will focus on backgrounding and feedlot nutrition utilizing alternative feed resources, as well as integrating multiple enterprises to help improve the productivity and resilience of livestock farmers and ranchers.

“Growing up on a farm and ranch in South Dakota planted the seed for me to think like a farmer or rancher,” says Tobin. “My graduate research revolved around how to improve livestock production while ensuring quality of life for those animals, and this opportunity at the CREC will allow that seed to grow.”

Tobin earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture and master of science degree in plant science from South Dakota State University and earned his doctorate in range science from New Mexico State University. His master’s research focused on multiple aspects of integrated crop-livestock systems, while his doctoral research evaluated grazing distribution and animal care using multiple tracking devices in central Arizona.

“We are extremely happy to have Colin join the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center,” said Mike Ostlie, CREC assistant director and research agronomist. “His family farm background and great training from South Dakota and New Mexico are an immediate asset to our region.”

Tobin is from Wessington Springs, South Dakota.

–NDSU Extension