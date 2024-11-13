Todd Fornstrom elected to ninth term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President

November 12, 2024– Laramie County Farmer Todd Fornstrom was elected to his ninth term as President of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) at the organization’s 105th Annual Meeting held Nov. 7-9 in Casper.

“I look forward to the years ahead and to the next set of WyFB leadership. Thank you all for your faith in me, and I look forward to another good year of continuing to fight for Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers.”

Voting delegates elected Goshen County Farmer Cole Coxbill to his ninth term as WyFB Vice President. Coxbill mimicked Fornstrom’s enthusiasm for the coming year.

“I want to thank you all for the support in my role as WyFB VP. It’s truly an honor to serve under Todd—he’s an incredible leader, well-respected at the AFBF level and a great promoter for our cause. I’m always open to chat, so please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Weston County Rancher Matt Stroh was elected to his first term as the Director-at-Large. Although Stroh is a fresh face in state board leadership for the Federation, he is no stranger to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.

“We were kind of arm-twisted to get to the annual meeting years ago. We made it, and ever since then, we’ve been hooked. I think out of the last 21 or 22 years we’ve missed two annual meetings, and it’s just been a great ride.”

Stroh noted he has been a Farm Bureau volunteer for some time. “I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at just about every level and every position at the state, and so now being a part of the board, it’s just going be another part of the fun adventure.”

With an eye on membership, Stroh is excited to put his efforts towards recruiting new members and further developing the vitality of the organization.

In addition to these statewide elections, the state board includes five District Directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee State Chair.

Goshen County Farmer and Rancher Cody Alps will take the reins of the YF&R Committee and is excited to get started. Alps has been a part of the WyFB YF&R since 2021.

“I started my YF&R experience in 2021 at a conference in Douglas, Wyoming. I got roped into attending by a friend…but jumped in feet first. One of my main goals as the newly elected state YF&R chair is to continue to grow attendance and participation at our winter conference.”

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors is rounded out by District Directors Raenell Taylor (Northeast District), Kevin Baars (Southeast District), Tim Pexton (Central District), Thad Dockery (Northwest District), and Justin Ellis (Southwest District).

–Wyoming Farm Bureau